A Kauaʻi bill seeks to make plantation camps like Kaumakani more fire-resilient

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published August 21, 2025 at 10:49 AM HST
Jean Souza, who lives in Hanapēpē Heights, points at an image of the aftermath of the July 2024 Kaumakani fire.

Last summer, a fire came close to destroying homes in Kaumakani, a plantation-style neighborhood in West Kauaʻi.

Kauaʻi Planning Department Director Kaʻāina Hull has been working with fire organizations, including the Kauaʻi Fire Department and Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization.

They're introducing a bill to manage vegetation and retrofit old homes in plantation camps like Kaumakani to make them more fire-resilient.

Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
