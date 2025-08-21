A Kauaʻi bill seeks to make plantation camps like Kaumakani more fire-resilient
Last summer, a fire came close to destroying homes in Kaumakani, a plantation-style neighborhood in West Kauaʻi.
Kauaʻi Planning Department Director Kaʻāina Hull has been working with fire organizations, including the Kauaʻi Fire Department and Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization.
They're introducing a bill to manage vegetation and retrofit old homes in plantation camps like Kaumakani to make them more fire-resilient.
