A Kauaʻi bill seeks to make plantation camps like Kaumakani more fire-resilient

Last summer, a fire came close to destroying homes in Kaumakani, a plantation-style neighborhood in West Kauaʻi.

Kauaʻi Planning Department Director Kaʻāina Hull has been working with fire organizations, including the Kauaʻi Fire Department and Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization.

They're introducing a bill to manage vegetation and retrofit old homes in plantation camps like Kaumakani to make them more fire-resilient.

