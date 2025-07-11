Hawaiʻi Island police chief forced to resign at the end of August

Big Island Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz is being forced to resign from his position.

The nine-member Hawaiʻi County Police Commission needed five votes to allow Moszkowicz to take back a letter of resignation he sent in early June.

The commission split 4–4 on Thursday, meaning his resignation stands.

Last month, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi recommended Moszkowicz for a then-vacant position as Oʻahu's interim police chief. Moszkowicz then told the Big Island commission in an email he would resign, and just hours later asked to withdraw that resignation.

After Moszkowicz was passed over for the Honolulu job, he issued an apology and stressed his commitment to his role on the Big Island.

His resignation letter said his last day would be next Tuesday, but the commission will allow him to continue as chief until Aug. 31.

Commissioner Wendy Botelho voted against Moszkowicz’s bid to keep his job.

"I'm really looking forward to moving on and to putting all of this behind us. Chief Ben will be retiring in about 45 days or so, and that's a good thing for him, as well as for our community," Botelho said.

"We always need to remember, when one door closes, another opens. I am looking forward to looking for possible candidates to become our interim chief of police. And I'm looking forward to the process to obtain our new permanent police chief," she continued.

An interim Hawaiʻi Island chief will be chosen in a future commission meeting.

Moszkowicz was also a finalist in 2022 for the Honolulu police chief position, which ultimately went to Joe Logan. Moszkowicz started as the chief on the Big Island in January 2023.