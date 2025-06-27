Hawaiʻi Island police chief issues apology after 'prematurely' resigning

Hawaiʻi Police Department Chief Ben Moszkowicz has issued an apology following his bid to become the interim chief of the Honolulu Police Department.

This month, the Hawaiʻi Island police chief resigned from his post after Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi endorsed him for Oʻahu’s interim chief position. But he withdrew his resignation after the Honolulu Police Commission appointed Honolulu's Deputy Chief Rade Vanic.

Moszkowicz said that his actions were premature in a statement released on Thursday.

“I deeply regret that my actions over the past few weeks have caused pain and confusion for so many people,” he said in the release. “I take full responsibility for my decisions and actions, and I hope to demonstrate through my actions that I remain fully committed to our shared future.”

But the Hawaiʻi County Police Commission nearly voted to force Moszkowicz to go through with his resignation after concerns were raised about his commitment to Hawaiʻi Island.

Moszkowicz said that his long-term commitment is to serve Hawaiʻi Island and if given a second chance, he would publicly commit to not applying to be the chief anywhere else.

The commission did vote to discuss the issue further with Moszkowicz in a meeting next month.