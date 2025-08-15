Hawaiʻi County wants to know what's important to the island's community

Hawaiʻi County is looking to hear from its residents about what's most important to them.

The Laulima Community Survey is open to all residents of Hawaiʻi Island.

It asks people questions about how they view the quality of life on the island, what opportunities are available, whether they feel safe, and how they feel the impacts of visitors.

It also seeks to understand what county services residents are using, like Hele-On transit. The county said no personal information will be collected or shared.

The responses will help inform county officials and lawmakers about residents’ needs and priorities.

The survey takes about five to 10 minutes to complete. Responses will be accepted until Aug. 31.

To view the survey, click here.