Meet Jeffrey, the overtone singer in Hilo

You don't hear overtone singing every day unless you're in Hilo.

On a Sunday morning, Jeffrey Shaffer sits on the sidewalk of Waianuenue Avenue while practicing overtone singing. It’s also known as throat singing, a vocal technique where the singer produces multiple notes at the same time.

This type of singing comes from Mongolia and Tuva, with deep roots in nomads.

"It’s all about getting into a groove or rhythm," he said. "That way your mind kind of dissolves away into it."

Shaffer is a Navy veteran who lives at the Salvation Army, and he sings in Downtown Hilo nearly every day.

He’s a self-taught overtone singer, who practices 12 hours a day. Some days he can do it, he feels that it's a spiritual practice.

"Making weird noises out of your mouth isn't the goal," he said. "That's just a tool. The real goal is to meet God."