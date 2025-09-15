Young Hawaiʻi guitarist showcases composition on national program 'From the Top'

A young musician from Hawaiʻi recently shared an unusual style of guitar playing with classical music listeners nationwide.

College freshman Ash Bu was featured on “From The Top,” the most popular one-hour classical program on public radio. The show highlights young musicians each week and is broadcast on more than 200 stations nationwide.

Bu is a Punahou School graduate and a current freshman at Harvard University, studying electrical engineering. She spoke with The Conversation about her experience on “From the Top” and perfecting this style of percussive guitar.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.