Award-winning film exploring special needs to debut in theaters

Consolidated Theatres will debut an independent film with a Hawaiʻi connection. The film is titled “Paper Bag Plan,” and it is a passion project that has been winning awards in the festival circuit.

Its producer, Keʻalohi Lucero, is from Oʻahu. Her husband, Anthony, is the director and writer. Both have long worked in the film industry and they decided to make this independent film because of their own experiences with family members with special needs.

Keʻalohi's father was injured and lost his ability to walk later in life. Anthony's brother was born severely disabled, requiring lifelong care and a niece also has a disability.

"Paper Bag Plan" will be in theaters on Sept. 18. View more local coverage of the film here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 8, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.