Comedian Jiaoying Summers on her journey into the world of stand-up

Comedian Jiaoying Summers is in Hawaiʻi this week, playing a show at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center Thursday night and another at Oʻahu's Blue Note on Friday.

Summers first made a name for herself on TikTok, winning more than a million followers and hundreds of millions of views. The Conversation spoke with Summers about her journey into the world of stand-up comedy and her honest, confrontational style.

For more information about Summers' upcoming shows, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 4, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.