New documentary captures decades-long fight to take back Mākua Valley

Gov. Josh Green has said that talks between the state and the Army over expiring land leases will continue into the new year. The land leases for Mākua Valley, Kahuku, and Pōhakuloa are up in 2029.

One group pushing back against continued military use is Mālama Mākua. Its decades-long fight is documented in a film that was released at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival last month. The film will also be screened at the Pa’i Foundation in Kakaʻako on Thursday night.

The Conversation spoke with filmmaker Mikey Inouye and two central figures behind “Mālama Mākua,” Sparky Rodrigues and Lynette Cruz.

The screening event at the Pa’i Foundation is sold out, but Inouye said there are community screenings planned for schools on the West Side.

Cruz shared that Mālama Mākua recently grew its mission beyond taking care of Mākua. It now includes efforts to be a piko, or umbilical cord, of peace — a perspective that has helped to center and strengthen their resolve.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 4, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.