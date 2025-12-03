A new film festival on Maui is calling for submissions

The Maui Film Commission recently announced the creation of the Wailuku Film Festival in the wake of the Maui Film Festival closing up shop and filing for bankruptcy in May.

The new festival in Wailuku is set for June 2026, and the organizers are now accepting entries in four categories: Hawaiʻi, Indigenous Voices, Watersports, and Student.

The Conversation spoke with Maui Film Commissioner Brian Kohne about the new festival, as well as other pressing issues, including tax credits for the industry.

"The festival is going to establish this walkable gathering place for makers, primarily makers throughout Hawaiʻi, but also the rest of the world," Kohne said.

"Being an educator myself, I see this need for a festival that students can be a legitimate part of for three, four days, not only can they share their own work, they can experience the work of others and other students and interact directly with people in the industry."

As a Hawaiʻi filmmaker, Kohne shared that it was important to include film categories that either represent Hawaiʻi, are being made locally, or are by someone from Hawaiʻi. In addition, he added that he wanted Indigenous filmmakers to have a voice.

"I want to see my brothers and sisters, who strive and have for so long, being given a proper format that focuses on them, and hopefully we can tie other things together. And over time, the festival becomes a place that can connect up-and-coming makers to distribution, for example, or at least the education about what they face, most striving filmmakers in Hawaiʻi and beyond," Kohne said.

"Here in Hawaiʻi, I think a lot of people don't realize there's a seat at the table for you," he said. "And so Wailuku Film Festival will hopefully be one component to find your way forward and to meet the people who hire and inspire and want to help you."

For more information, including how to submit a film, click here.

Wailuku Film Festival / Facebook Wailuku Film Festival is launching in June 2026.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.