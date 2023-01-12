Moszkowicz sworn in as Hawaiʻi Police Department chief

Former Honolulu Police Department Maj. Ben Moszkowicz was sworn in as the County of Hawaiʻi’s police chief in a private ceremony on Wednesday in Hilo.

The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission selected Moskowicz in mid-December after a brief search for the department's leader.

Moskowicz served as a major in the Honolulu Police Department's traffic division, and comes to his new department with 22 years of experience. In the past, he's led the Information Technology Division, been a patrol watch commander and was a supervisor for the vehicle homicide section.

A public, in-person swearing-in ceremony will be held at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center on Jan. 20. Moszkowicz said that during this event he will share his vision for the department.

Final four candidates for County of Hawaiʻi Police Department chief. Seated, from left to right: Hawaiʻi Police Department Maj. Sherry Bird, Honolulu Police Department Maj. Benjamin Moszkowicz, retired FBI agent Edward Ignacio, Kauaʻi Police Department Acting Assistant Chief Paul Applegate.

"The most important thing that a police department can do, in my opinion, is to help people in the community feel safe," Moskowicz said in brief remarks Wednesday. "Even if I could statistically prove to you that you are safe, it doesn't matter if you don't feel safe.

He said he'll reach out to the community and within the department to guide his tenure.

"We definitely need feedback as a department, and as it's a leader," he said. "We'll definitely be asking for your feedback in the weeks to come through a variety of different ways. So thank you in advance for your support. And for giving us this feedback. We need to help make the community stronger, moving together."

Moszkowicz’s first day on the job will be Tuesday.

“I’m excited to welcome Chief Moszkowicz to Hawaiʻi County and continue our work together as we build upon the incredible foundation of community-minded policing laid by former Chief (Paul) Ferreira and Deputy Chief (Kenneth) Bugado,” Mayor Mitch Roth said in a release. “Hawaiʻi Island is built around community, and we stand ready to do all we can to help our community thrive and succeed.”

Moszkowicz is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds a bachelor's degree in public administration with a specialization in justice administration from the University of Hawaiʻi - West Oʻahu and a master's degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership from the University of San Diego.

"I want to convey to the community that I’m approachable," Moszkowicz said in a release. "Recognizing that people might have a hard time pronouncing my last name, I want the community to know they can call me Chief Ben.”