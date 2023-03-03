Sabrina Bodon is Hawai'i Public Radio's government reporter. Bodon joined the HPR newsroom as a general assignment reporter in April 2022.

Before her move to Oʻahu, she climbed the ranks at The Garden Island newspaper on Kauaʻi, starting as the government and public safety reporter and ending as the editor. Her past also includes spells at the Chattanooga Times Free Press, The New York Times and Pittsburgh's NPR-affiliate WESA News.

Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.