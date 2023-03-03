Sabrina BodonGovernment Reporter
Sabrina Bodon is Hawai'i Public Radio's government reporter. Bodon joined the HPR newsroom as a general assignment reporter in April 2022.
Before her move to Oʻahu, she climbed the ranks at The Garden Island newspaper on Kauaʻi, starting as the government and public safety reporter and ending as the editor. Her past also includes spells at the Chattanooga Times Free Press, The New York Times and Pittsburgh's NPR-affiliate WESA News.
Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs Committee passed Senate Bill 1057 with a favorable recommendation, moving it to the full floor.
Affordable housing is on the mind of many. Each mayor made it a key point in his respective state of the country address this month. HPR’s Sabrina Bodon dives deeper on how each county plans to increase housing infrastructure this next year.
Despite opposition from the State Fire Council and Honolulu Police Department, a prominent House committee passed a bill recently to allow county and state agencies to seek reimbursement on search and rescue operations for illegal hikes. HPR's Sabrina Bodon has more.
Before 200 attendees, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen addressed the county's needs in his first State of the County address since the election. He highlighted the need to develop water systems, increase housing investments and address long-standing county problems. HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports.
A bill to recognize American Sign Language as an official language in Hawaiʻi is moving through the state Legislature. House Bill 834 crossed into the Senate earlier this month, and passed through that chamber’s Health and Human Services committee on Monday. HPR's Sabrina Bodon has more.
Without a secretary of state, the lieutenant governor's office takes on some necessary, core functions. While many of these processes have online portions, not all the functions are simple or easy to do. HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports.
The Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism voted 4-1 to not recommend Chris Sadayasu, who has been acting director since appointment, for the position.
The state House of Representatives passed an $18.9 billion budget for the next two fiscal years on Wednesday. It now crosses over to the state Senate.
Gov. Josh Green celebrated 100 days in office this week. Per campaign promises, Green has pushed efforts to build more affordable housing. For example, his administration initiated the building of the first neighbor island kauhale village on Hawaiʻi Island.
The broadly-defined places include most city-owned areas, schools and child care facilities, public parks, public transportation, businesses serving alcohol, and within 100 feet of most public gatherings. The bill also lets businesses choose if they will allow guns on their property with proper signage. HPR's Sabrina Bodon has more.