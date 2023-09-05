Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub opens in Kahului for families affected by the fire

The Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub in Kahului opened Monday. Support in the form of direct payments, gift cards and air purifiers will be available for those affected by the Maui wildfires.

It’s an effort by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and other local groups, including Imua Family Services, Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation and Papa Ola Lōkahi. Federal agencies like FEMA and the Red Cross will also be at the site.

CNHA Executive Director Kuhio Lewis said they chose a centralized location to help those in West Maui, as well as those staying with family outside of the affected areas.

"One of the things we've been hearing from community is that they're not connecting with the officials that are on the ground," Lewis said. "We're bringing a cultural approach to help them, so, coming to their level."

Lewis said the resource hub will be "grounded in culture."

"It makes them feel comfortable. It's an environment that they're familiar with," Lewis said. "So I think that's an important part of this."

The hub will also be run by a Lāhainā resident Kukui Keahi, who lost her home and job in the fires.

"It's someone that they can relate to," Lewis said.

Eventually, the site will offer workforce development classes, including hazmat removal and OSHA training.

The Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub is located within the Maui Mall at 70 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.

The hub is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.