© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub opens in Kahului for families affected by the fire

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published September 5, 2023 at 9:55 AM HST
Kākoʻo Maui staff stand in front of the center on Sept. 5, 2023.
Council of Native Hawaiian Advancement
Kākoʻo Maui staff stand in front of the center on Sept. 5, 2023.

The Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub in Kahului opened Monday. Support in the form of direct payments, gift cards and air purifiers will be available for those affected by the Maui wildfires.

It’s an effort by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and other local groups, including Imua Family Services, Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation and Papa Ola Lōkahi. Federal agencies like FEMA and the Red Cross will also be at the site.

FEMA and American Red Cross staff will be at the resource center to help victims of the Maui wildfires.
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement
FEMA and American Red Cross staff will be at the resource center to help victims of the Maui wildfires.

CNHA Executive Director Kuhio Lewis said they chose a centralized location to help those in West Maui, as well as those staying with family outside of the affected areas.

"One of the things we've been hearing from community is that they're not connecting with the officials that are on the ground," Lewis said. "We're bringing a cultural approach to help them, so, coming to their level."

Lewis said the resource hub will be "grounded in culture."

"It makes them feel comfortable. It's an environment that they're familiar with," Lewis said. "So I think that's an important part of this."

The hub will also be run by a Lāhainā resident Kukui Keahi, who lost her home and job in the fires.

"It's someone that they can relate to," Lewis said.

Eventually, the site will offer workforce development classes, including hazmat removal and OSHA training.

The Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub is located within the Maui Mall at 70 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.

The hub is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

Crosses honoring the victims killed in a recent wildfire hang on a fence along the Lahaina Bypass as a Hawaiian flag flutters in the wind in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the Maui community of Lahaina, authorities say anywhere between 500 and 1,000 people remain unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Local News
As it happened: How the Maui wildfires became the state's deadliest disaster

Tags
Local News MauiCouncil for Native Hawaiian AdvancementLahaina fires
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is Hawaiʻi Public Radio's government reporter. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
See stories by Sabrina Bodon
Related Stories