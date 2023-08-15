LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Maui wildfires death toll at 99 as crews work on identification
What we know so far:
- As Hurricane Dora indirectly passed the island chain last week, winds over 60 mph fueled deadly wildfires on Maui.
- Costly destruction from the fires has brought national attention and aid to Hawaiʻi, including messages from President Joe Biden.
- The county has confirmed 99 fatalities connected to the fire.
- Search and rescue canines are surveying the burned debris, covering 32% of land as of Tuesday.
- Access back into Lāhainā is limited to just residents and officials, monitored by Maui Police Department checkpoints.
- Some Lāhainā residents have reported buyouts from fraudulent real estate companies. The FBI warns land owners to be aware of scams.
FEMA deploys more than 22 tons of equipment and a team of mortuary specialists to Maui
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has deployed more than 22 tons of equipment and a team of mortuary specialists to Maui.
The agency is supporting and supplementing an inundated Maui mortuary staff. FEMA will work as an additional response team and in victim identification.
As of Tuesday morning, about 32% of the burned area in Lāhainā had been searched. 99 deaths have been confirmed, and officials say that number will rise.
Jonathan Greene with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the team will also assist in DNA collection at the Family Assistance Center.
"Working with our colleagues in the state of Hawaiʻi and in Maui County, it was determined that there was a requirement to support Maui's coroner's office, as the number of decedents succeeded, what they believed that they could handle and that precipitated the mission assignment for us to move forward and send the disaster portable mortuary unit," Greene said.
"Should the state and local community have determined that the number of decedents was within their capacity to manage without federal assistance, it would have been managed in that way," he continued.
A Maui-based FEMA disaster center will be opening in the next couple of days, according to officials.
Governor and Airbnb announce free, temporary stays for displaced residents
The state of Hawaiʻi will work with rental company Airbnb to provide 1,000 people with temporary housing throughout the next several weeks.
Airbnb, along with Maui Economic Opportunity and Global Empowerment Mission programs, will review the eligibility for potential guests to connect them with temporary homes.
"We are so incredibly appreciative of the outpouring of community support for Maui in offering their properties to house those deeply affected by the Maui fires. This is aloha in action," Gov. Josh Green said in a press release.
The company is asking anyone in Hawaiʻi with an Airbnb to offer their home or room to displaced residents.
During evacuations last week, Airbnb granted Maui visitors full refunds under their Extenuating Circumstances Policy. Under the policy, guests and hosts are protected from adverse consequences in instances of war, invasions, epidemics, declared emergencies or natural disasters.
For more information, click here.
Some Lāhainā residents are being approached with buyouts
As search and rescue efforts continue in Lāhainā, government officials warn West Maui residents to be aware of potential scams.
Several residents whose homes burned in the fires have reported that they were approached with buyouts from individuals posing as real estate agents.
"I would caution people that it’s going to be a very long time, before any growth, or housing can be built. And so, you would be pretty poorly informed if you try to steal land from our people and then build here," Gov. Josh Green said in Monday's press conference.
During this time, the state advises that all homeowners alert the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs if they are offered a deal for their land.
"If someone approaches you with a deal or offer, and you did not reach out to them first, please hang up the phone or walk away,” said Esther Brown, a complaints enforcement officer with the DCCA.
Homeowners can call the DCCA’s Consumer Resource Center at 808-587-4272 to verify the legitimacy of buyers.
Additionally, the FBI said fraudsters impersonating FEMA employees may be looking to retrieve personal information. Others might offer "government-funded temporary housing" with a small upfront fee to reserve a spot.
The FBI reminds residents that all government personnel should have official identification on them, which includes a number to call to verify employment.
Additionally, they warn that anyone offering to do quick repair work should be questioned. Residents can call an insurance company before hiring workers to verify that it is a legitimate business.
99 total fatalities confirmed as relief efforts persist
Maui County confirmed 99 fatalities as a result of the Lāhainā fire on Monday afternoon. About 25% of the burned area has been searched.
Officials added that starting tomorrow, the names of some of the deceased will be released.
"We understand that people want numbers. It's not a numbers game," Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said in a news conference. "Right now we're at 99 souls and families."
Anyone with missing loved ones should contact the Family Assistance Center at 275 Uhu Street, Kahului, or call the American Red Cross hotline at 1-800-733-2767.
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke announced a coordinated donation center on Monday that will continue to support those affected by the fires. The center will be used to store, sort and inventory goods before it is sent out to the public.
Beginning tomorrow, @CountyofMaui will operate a new donation site at the Sears parking lot at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.
Individuals and entities making donations are asked to sort their items.#mauistrong #lahainastrong
Police department suspends short-lived placard program for entrance into West Maui
Maui Police Department will no longer be issuing placards for West Maui entrance, according to a county press release on Monday.
The placards were going to be used as a way to monitor who was allowed into and out of the affected area starting Tuesday. West Maui residents, resort employees, first responders, medical and utility personnel, Maui County employees, supply transport employees and volunteers were among the people who were expected to get placards.
The county said the program was suspended due to overwhelming demand from non-essential and non-Maui residents.
As of Monday morning, the Lāhainā fire is still about 85% contained. The Upcountry Maui fire is 60% contained and the Puʻukoliʻi fire is extinguished.
Officials want to remind the public that even when a fire is reportedly 100% contained, that does not mean it has been extinguished. There must be no threat of additional burning before a fire is declared by crews as extinguished.
About 570 people stayed in shelters last night, according to the American Red Cross. Maui High School has closed its shelter.
The six shelters open today include:
- Hannibal Tavares Community Center
- War Memorial Gymnasium
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Kings Cathedral Church
- Grace Bible Church
- South Maui Community Park Gymnasium
Maui-Lānaʻi ferry resumes service following fires
This weekend, the Maui-Lānaʻi Passenger Ferry resumed interisland service for the first time since the fire halted its route into Lahainā.
The ferry service is a lifeline for Lānaʻi residents. It provides access to medical care as well as for first responders traveling to the island. The ferry previously operated out of the Lāhainā Harbor.
The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation worked to clear ash and debris from the Māʻalaea Harbor to accommodate the ferry instead.
A newly built ferry dock is one of the few structures in Lāhainā to have withstood the flames. But it will take time to clear sunken boats and debris from the water and resume ferry service there.
96 confirmed dead; Governor signs 5th emergency proclamation
As Sunday night came to a close, the Maui Police Department confirmed 96 fatalities as a result of the Lāhainā fire.
It is now the deadliest fire since 2018’s Camp Fire in California — and the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaiʻi history.
Fires in Lāhainā and Upcountry are still burning. The blaze in Kīhei still burns but has been 100% contained since Saturday, which means firefighters have closed a perimeter around the fire.
Tap water in Lāhainā and upper Kula areas are still unsafe to drink.
Gov. Josh Green signed a fifth emergency proclamation related to the Maui and Big Island wildfires.
The latest proclamation suspends additional laws to help facilitate emergency response, recovery and rebuilding. Among them:
- Confirms health care facilities and professionals involved in the emergency response are immune from civil liability during the emergency period, except for willful misconduct, gross negligence or recklessness.
- Allows pharmacists to refill prescriptions for people directly affected by wildfire with up to a 30-day supply without a refill authorization from the prescriber.
- Lifts the $10 million cap on expenditure from the Major Disaster Fund.
- Discourages nonessential travel to West Maui to free up accommodations for displaced residents and emergency workers.
The disaster emergency relief period will continue through Aug. 31.
Placards needed to enter West Maui starting Tuesday afternoon
The Maui Police Department will issue access placards to expedite travel into West Maui. They will be required to enter the area starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.
MPD says it will issue placards to the following groups:
- West Maui residents
- West Maui resort employees
- First responders
- Medical and utility personnel
- Maui County employees
- Supply transport employees
- Volunteers
Placards can be obtained at Keōpūolani and Nāpili parks between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Monday.
Residents must show proof of residency with a driver’s license or state identification card with a West Maui address. ID cards without an address will require an accompanying utility bill as proof of residency.
Personnel must show proof of employment through a valid company-issued ID card.
Volunteers will be granted 72-hour access passes. They will need to obtain a new placard once it expires.
Questions about the placards can be asked of on-site personnel at Keōpūolani and Nāpili parks.
West Maui residents and West Maui resort personnel will be allowed access to West Maui through Waiheʻe. All other placard holders must enter West Maui through Māʻalaea.
The only exit from West Maui will be through Māʻalaea for all residents and placard holders.
In a release, MPD said, "Public safety personnel have been working tirelessly to coordinate a thorough and respectful body recovery operation within the affected area. Our primary objective is to ensure the proper handling and identification of deceased individuals while maintaining the safety of the community and public safety personnel on the scene."
Limited access to the area has been granted since Friday. Health officials urge those returning to Lāhainā to use caution.
19 homes destroyed in Upcountry Maui
The fire still burning in Upcountry Maui has destroyed 19 homes in the past five days.
Three homes were destroyed in Olinda and 16 were leveled in Kula. The fire has burned an estimated 678 acres and is 60% contained.
Maui County says hot spots in gulches and hard to reach places, plus fences and property lines, have made the fire difficult to contain.
There are currently three helicopters, four engines, two tankers and one utility on-site to fight the blaze.
Hawaiian Telcom said it has restored connectivity to about 10,000 customers in Kula and Makawao, and to several cell sites in Hosmer Grove at Haleakalā National Park.
Lāhainā fire 85% contained
The Lāhainā fire, estimated at 2,170 acres, is 85% contained, according to Maui County. Search and recovery efforts continue in the area.
No new fatalities have been reported, leaving the death count at 93.
The Upcountry/Kula, at approximately 678 acres, is 60% contained. Three helicopters have been deployed to fight the blaze. The fire has been difficult to contain because hot spots are in gulches and hard to reach places. Land divisions and fences have also presented challenges to firefighters.
The Pūlehu/Kīhei fire remains at 100% contained. That means firefighters have fully surrounded by perimeter, but have not extinguished the blaze.
The Puʻukoliʻi/Kāʻanapali fire that flared on Friday has been extinguished.
Hawaiʻi County task force offers residents guidance on supporting Maui recovery
County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Mitch Roth has provided guidance for individuals and organizations that want to help out on Maui. The tips are aimed at Big Island residents, but can be heeded by anyone off island.
Their five recommendations:
- Contribute to high-impact organizations
- Hold off on physical goods... for now
- Help house those who are displaced
- Share your talents when the time is right
- Stay put until Maui is ready for us
Contribute to high-impact organizations. In a release, the county said after extensive discussions with Maui community leaders, money to established a community-focused organization will efficiently get money to where it will have the greatest influence. They include the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund, CNHA's Kākoʻo Maui Fund, and Maui United Way's Maui Fire Disaster Fund.
Hold off on physical goods... for now. The county acknowledges its local style to donate and give, but since there is no reliable distribution system in place, it is inadvisable.
Help house those who are displaced. The West Hawaiʻi Realtors Association has curated a housing inventory catalog on the Big Island and other real estate associations. It's open for people looking for housing, and those who can offer housing. Visit mauikokua.com for more info.
Share your talents when the time is right. The recovery process is still in its early stages, but people with valuable skills sets — from architects and engineers to truckers and mental health specialists — have all offered their services. The offers have been acknowledged and will be engaged when the time is right.
Stay put until Maui is ready for us. Maui's resources are currently stretched thin. "Each individual sent over requires resources like food, fuel, and shelter that could otherwise support displaced residents."
Mayor Roth stood up the Hawaiʻi County Task Force for Maui County Recovery Assistance on Wednesday, then met with Maui County leaders, non-profit organizations and other community leaders on Thursday and have had ongoing discussions.
Death toll rises to 93, with two identified
Maui County announced late Saturday that the number of confirmed fatalities stands at 93.
Two have been identified, but Maui Police did not release their names, pending notification of their families.
Firefighters continue to extinguish flare-ups in the Lāhainā and Upcountry Maui fires. Three structures in Olinda and 16 structures in Kula were destroyed in the Upcountry fire.
The County said the Pūlehi/Kīhei fire was declared 100% contained Saturday. That means the entire fire perimeter has been enclosed by a control line.
For Maui survivors, the American Red Cross emergency evacuation shelter at Maui High School in Kahului is being moved Sunday to the South Maui Gymnasium in Kīhei.
All activities at Kīhei Regional Park are canceled.
Governor confirms 89 fatalities, making it the deadliest disaster in state history
At Saturday's press conference on Maui, Gov. Josh Green announced that the fatality rate has grown to 89, with many people still missing.
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said that search-and-rescue dogs have only covered 3% of the burned debris so far. He added that this is the first day the dogs were allowed to search.
"Think about how hot and how humid it is. We can only go as fast as that animal can go," Pelletier said.
He added that he has requested 12 more search dogs from FEMA to speed up efforts. "We are bringing more and we're going to go fast," Pelletier said.
He added that every confirmed death is a "John or Jane Doe," meaning they are not identified on the scene.
Pelletier urged the public to give the search crews time and to not rely on the numbers. He admitted that he knows the death toll will be much higher in the coming days.
So far, thousands of dollars and resources have been donated to the evacuation efforts on Maui. More than 40,000 people have departed from Kahului, with about 700 people still waiting at the airport.
"This is the largest natural disaster we've ever experienced," Green said. "It's going to take an incredible amount of time to recover from this."
Maui Fire Chief Bradford Ventura said crews are still patrolling the edges of the fire that are in the brush and in the neighborhoods on the outskirts of the perimeter.
"We encourage people to stay out and stay away," Ventura said.
DOE says most Upcountry, South and Central Maui students can return to school next week
The state Department of Education announced that most Upcountry, South and Central Maui school students can return Wednesday.
Maui High School's start date is yet to be released and King Kekaulike High School remains closed until officials deem it safe.
School staff will return Monday to prepare. The DOE also announced it is enrolling students impacted by the wildfires immediately.
Families displaced from their homes will be eligible to enroll at a school under the McKinney-Vento Act — easing the enrollment process.
The DOE’s Distance Learning program will be available to impacted students.
Students enrolled in a Hawaiian immersion program at a Lāhainā school can enroll in another Kaiapuni program.
The DOE has also partnered with the Public School of Hawaiʻi Foundation, a state-wide nonprofit, to support impacted school communities.
For more information and updates on school reopenings, click here.
Here's how Lāhainā residents can access certain affected areas
Maui County officials and police want to remind motorists that access to Lahaina from Maʻalaea is closed to the public.
Only verified residents are allowed to enter Lāhainā at the moment and must use access points in Waiheʻe and Kahakuloa on the north side of West Maui.
Honoapiʻilani Highway is now open following a traffic accident Friday. The highway can be used to exit west Maui through Maʻalaea.
The area continues to be barricaded as Maui Police Department authorizes vehicles. A checkpoint is set up at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Lāhainā Bypass Road.
Friday was the first time residents and visitors with hotel reservations in Lāhainā could visit the burn area. Officials quickly closed the roads around 4 p.m. due to traffic concerns.
Maui County increases fatality count to 80
Maui County announced that the death toll as of Friday evening sits at 80 people.
As fire crews make progress toward extinguishing the Lāhainā fire completely, the county said that the area is now 85% contained. The Pūlehu fire is 80% contained. This is the first reported increase in almost two days.
More than 1,400 people were at the evacuation shelters on Friday, according to the county.
A small fire sparked briefly this evening in Kaʻanapali above Puʻukolii, but was reported to be 100% contained before 8:30 p.m.
County officials said that the Kaʻanapali fire was in the area where a county fueling station currently sits. It was supposed to distribute roughly 3,000 gallons of gas to 400 vehicles. However, no fuel is expected to be distributed Saturday.
.@CountyofMaui 8/11/2023 9PM #mauifire update:— Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) August 12, 2023
Kaanapali fire reported at 6:10P is 100% contained.
Police are restricting access into West Maui through both Ma’alaea and Waihe’e. Honoapiilani Highway is open for vehicles leaving Lahaina. https://t.co/33bkFhR1wI
Health officials urge those returning to Lāhainā to use caution
Maui County reopened access to certain parts of Lāhainā for residents with proof of residency in West Maui today. Visitors who had previous hotel reservations in the area will also be allowed limited access.
But the state Department of Health advises that there are still several health hazards in the area, including ash and debris.
They recommend wearing protective masks, goggles, gloves pants and close-toed shoes. Children are not recommended to enter areas with debris.
The DOH also said those who return from Lāhainā should change their clothes and shower before being in contact with children, kūpuna and people with prior health issues.
Katie Arrington works for the Recovery and Resiliency Division of Boulder County in Colorado. She coordinated disaster response for the Marshall Fire, which burned down more than 1,000 homes and businesses.
Arrington said Boulder health officials strongly advised against residents returning to the area in the immediate aftermath of the fire.
If people need to return, Arrington said it is essential that they wear protective clothing and masks.
"Get an N95 mask, not the COVID-19 paper mask, but an N95 mask. And wear full top-to-bottom clothing, closed-toed shoes. Full jeans, not leggings, and gloves. Gloves are gonna be critically important, especially if people end up sifting through the ash on their property looking for something," Arrington said.
In spite of the danger, Arrington said she understands why residents want to return to their homes to recover what they can.
"Grassroots efforts are gonna do what they need to do to make people feel whole again. Finding something they thought they lost forever, we found after the Marshall fire brought a lot of peace, peace to them. So just being as safe as you can and as covered as you can is the best I can offer," she said.
67 total fatalities counted by Maui County as crews fight to contain Lāhainā fire
The County of Maui has confirmed that 12 additional fatalities resulted from the Lāhainā fires. That puts the total count to 67.
Officials said that the Lāhainā fire is still not yet contained and that there are no further details regarding the death count at this point. At noon, verified residents and visitors could return to Lāhainā for the first time since the evacuation.
More federal aid, health care and resources begin to trickle into Maui
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, says funds to those affected by the Maui wildfires could be available within the next week.
President Biden made federal funds available to those affected by the disaster and to help with recovery efforts.
Robert Fenton, the FEMA administrator for Hawaiʻi, plans to set up recovery centers on Maui and inspect the damage done to homes. He said aid is available for rental assistance and repair costs to properties.
FEMA will also be going to shelters to help register those without internet access. To register for assistance, call 1-800-621-3362 or go to disasterassistance.gov.
I appreciate @POTUS swiftly approving a federal disaster declaration for Hawaii, which will unlock critical federal aid.— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) August 10, 2023
Residents & businesses impacted by the fires on Maui & the Big Island can begin applying for assistance at https://t.co/wVNhUZxDmd or by calling 800-621-FEMA
U-Haul is also offering 30 days of free storage to Maui residents affected by the fires. Displaced families looking for a secure place to store belongings will have access to box containers or self-storage spaces.
Those looking to arrange storage should call 808-249-8041. U-Haul Maui is located at 424 Dairy Road in Kahului.
Additionally, Kaiser Permanente plans to provide their Mobile Health Vehicle to victims of the fires. Starting Saturday, the vehicle will be available at the Maui War Memorial Gym, free of charge.
For a list of reliable ways to donate to those affected by the Maui wildfires, click here.
Potable water tankers set up in West Maui as relief efforts continue
Maui's Department of Water Supply has set up several potable water tankers in Upcountry and West Maui.
In Upcountry, there are tankers at Crater Road, Copp Road, Kula Fire Station, Rice Park, Kula Community Center and Keokea.
In West Maui, tankers are located at Lāhainā Baseyard, Lāhainā Gateway Shopping Center, Lāhainā Civic Center and Lāhainā Cannery Mall.
Residents and visitors are urged to be mindful of water use and to reduce outdoor water use. For emergency repairs and updates, residents are asked to call 808-270-7633.
There is currently a relief donation drive at the state Capitol on Oʻahu. The drive will be open until 2 p.m. Food, diapers and baby formula are the items most in need.
Anyone looking to help with recovery efforts can find a list of resources here.
County says some cell phone service was restored in West Maui
Maui County officials stated that crews are still working to contain the flare-ups on Maui, recruiting 21 additional firefighters from Honolulu Fire Department to help.
However, some cell phone service was reportedly available in West Maui. The county recommends individuals try to text, rather than call.
Access into Lāhainā via Maʻalaea will resume at noon today for residents and visitors with verification. The curfew for entering is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
There have been no further updates on the progress of managing the Lāhainā fires. As of Thursday, they were 80% contained.
The six emergency shelters open today include the War Memorial Gymnasium, Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Maui High School, King’s Cathedral Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maui Lani and Grace Bible Church.
Residents can visit the Ritz-Carlton in Kapalua from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for food, water and clothes. The distribution center will also have a limited supply of baby products. Donations are being accepted at the War Memorial Complex from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
Power was restored to water pumping stations in Upcountry Maui as of 2:45 a.m., and water is expected to be restored after lines are flushed. The county will also resume its trash collection services today.
Additionally, a price freeze is in effect for the island of Maui as a result of the governor’s emergency declarations.
Mana Moriarty, the executive director of the Office of Consumer Protection, announced that all commodities must be sold at pre-emergency prices. Commodities are broadly defined as any good or service necessary for "health, safety and welfare." Items can include food, water, ice, gas and medical supplies.
Merchants who raise prices can face restitution payments and fines of up to $10,000, said Moriarty. The price freeze is scheduled to remain in effect until Aug. 31.
55 confirmed dead as road into Lāhainā remains closed to the public, residents
Maui County has confirmed 55 people have died due to the Lāhainā wildfire, as of Thursday night. Three fires on Maui remained active early Friday morning.
The road into Lāhainā remains closed as emergency response teams work to secure the area from hazards and recover bodies.
In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said the county’s priority is to connect families with those in shelters. They are also working to identify those who have died.
He wanted West Maui fire survivors to know that they could get back to their home "just as soon as we can try to provide the certainty that we have recovered those that have perished," he said.
"We're hoping to find people that might just be injured. A lot of time has passed since the incident," Bissen said. "So we're still in that phase, but please allow us to continue this process before we allow people back into their homes."
John Pelletier, the Maui County chief of police, said he needed three things from the community.
"We need your patience. We need your prayers, and we need your perseverance," Pelletier said. "Understand this. Lāhainā Town is hollowed sacred ground right now because our ʻiwi are in that ground. We have to get them out. We will get them out as fast as we can. But I need your patience while we do this. I know you need to get out there. I know. I know that you guys don't have some of the supplies, you don't have power. But we have to respect the fact that we've got loved ones in that earth."
Search and rescue teams from California and Washington are on their way to Maui with cadaver dogs to aid in the search.
A closer look at the ash and soot that resulted from the fires in Lāhainā
To aid the island's destruction, Honolulu Fire Department announced that they will be deploying around 40 personnel to Maui this afternoon. The crew will include firefighters, incident management members, search and rescue specialists and more.
HFD said they will be sending equipment and supplies with the help of the Hawaiʻi Air National Guard and Hawaiian Airlines.
Hawaiian Electric added that they will also be sending out their crews today to begin clean-ups in West Maui. HECO has already deployed employees and resources from Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Lānaʻi to begin restoration.
There are currently 12,400 Hawaiian Electric customers in West Maui still without power. HECO said they have made progress in restoring parts of Upcountry Maui and hope to continue to Lāhainā.
“Our main focus is maintaining the safety of our communities, customers and workforce and prioritizing power restoration to areas that our crews can safely access at this time,” said Shayna Decker, Hawaiian Electric spokesperson in a press release.
Lāhainā death count rises to 53, fire status remains unchanged
Maui County officials have confirmed that 17 additional lives have been taken by the fires in Lāhainā. The total has risen to 53.
The county has not provided specific details on the deaths.
As of this morning, firefighters reported that about 80% of the Lāhainā fire and 70% of the Pūlehu fire were contained. However, there have been no reports of improvement since that update.
Additionally, an assistance center has opened at Kahului Community Center for family members who are looking for information about loved ones who are unaccounted for. Families can fill out forms with the Maui Emergency Management Agency at the center between the hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Firefighters report that 80% of Lāhainā fire is now contained
The wildfire that caused widespread damage in Lāhainā is reported to be 80% contained, according to Maui County. Fire crews have secured the perimeter of the fire.
Civil Air Control flyovers found that more than 270 structures were impacted by the fire. "Entry into Lāhainā remains restricted while the firefighting effort continues, with Lāhainā-bound vehicles being stopped on Honoapiʻilani Highway at Maʻalaea," said Maui County officials said in a press release.
However, Lāhainā remains without power as crews work to clear the roads of fallen trees and debris. Heavy equipment was used to create firebreaks through the night as firefighters secured the perimeter.
The Pūlehu fire is reportedly about 70% contained, as of Thursday morning.
Evacuation shelters at War Memorial Complex, Maui High School and Hannibal Tavares Community Center housed about 1,050 people Wednesday night, according to officials. Another 300 residents and visitors stayed at emergency evacuation shelters opened Wednesday night at Kingʻs Cathedral Maui and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maui Lani.
President Biden approves federal disaster relief as evacuations continue
President Biden has ordered federal aid to supplement state funds for recovery efforts of those affected by the wildfires. His approval on Thursday officially declares Hawaiʻi a "disaster area."
Federal assistance includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property losses and more. Funds were also made available to select nonprofits for debris removal and protection.
"I pledge to spare no resources to combat the destructive wildfires, shelter the displaced, treat and bring comfort to the traumatized, support our first responders, restore communication lines, and enlist the aid of our federal and county partners to confront this once-in-a-lifetime catastrophe,” said Gov. Josh Green in a press release Thursday.
The White House announced that Maona N. Ngwira of the Federal Emergency Management Agency had been appointed to coordinate the funding.
Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui. Our prayers are with those whose homes, businesses, and communities are destroyed.
We are grateful to the first responders putting themselves in harm's way to save lives.
We are grateful to the first responders putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.
Additionally, the governor has ordered that both the national and state flag be flown at half-staff. Non-essential government employees have been granted work leave from Thursday to Sunday. The leave does not apply to state disaster coordinators, disaster response workers, hospital workers and correctional workers.
Meanwhile, emergency departures from Maui continue to take place. A mass bus evacuation for residents and visitors in west Maui is set to resume at 8:30 a.m. today from Whalers Village, according to the County of Maui. Three large coach buses will take visitors to the airport and residents to a central Maui shelter.
Around 2,000 people were sheltered at Kahului Airport on Wednesday, reported the Associated Press. An evacuation center has been set up at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center on Oʻahu as well, which can hold up to 4,000 people.
About 70 people arrive to Hawaiʻi Convention Center's emergency shelter
At least 70 people arrived to the Hawaiʻi Convention Center on Oʻahu by bus Wednesday evening. A temporary evacuation center was set up there to give up to 4,000 people from Maui shelter and other services.
Other evacuees have found accommodations at Waikīkī hotels, officials said.
Lāhainā residents Elwira Mehlich and her 14-year-old daughter Heidi have been visiting Oʻahu from Maui since Monday. They say they don’t know if their home is still standing.
"We cannot go home. We don’t have a home. We live in Lāhainā... We cannot call the administrator from Sunset Terrace if it exists or not," Mehlich said.
"We are stuck here with two small bags. And my daughter should go to Lahainaluna (school). It was closed. We came here finally and to ask for support so we can stay here maybe in a hotel or whatever for seven days — five days until we really organize ourselves," she continued.
When residents can return home is unclear.
Maui County confirms at least 36 dead after Wednesday firefighting
Maui County has confirmed 36 people have died amid the active Lāhainā wildfire.
The county announced the fatalities in a written statement, and provided no other details.
Maui Fire Department reported no significant changes for the Lahaina, Upcountry and Pūlehu/Kīhei fires. It did not have containment numbers, and it expected to assess the situation at first light on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, state and federal officials held a press conference Wednesday night at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center in Honolulu, which was being used as a shelter for displaced Maui visitors and residents.
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, the state Adjutant General and director of emergency management, said that the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency was primarily focused on search and rescue. He said Maui County would provide details on number of deaths and structure fires. He also said the decision for residents to return to their homes would be decided on the county level.
Sen. Mazie Hirono said she had been in contact with leaders in Homeland Security and the Small Business Administration. Federal Emergency Management Agency Region Nine Director Bob Fenton said it had already awarded five grants for firefighting support. FEMA was currently assessing the situation on the ground. A request to President Biden to declare a national disaster was being prepared, and if approved would open up opportunities for individual and business loans and funding.
The devastation we’re witnessing on Maui and the Big Island is horrifying.— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) August 10, 2023
I’m working with my partners at every level of government to make sure Hawaii has the resources to contain these fires and ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone impacted. It’s all hands on deck. pic.twitter.com/kQiP0Bls5g
Donations sought for Maui fire recovery — but state warns of scams
Several local nonprofits have started raising money for recovery efforts. Local lawmakers are also hosting drives for donation drop offs.
Hawaiʻi Community Foundation has activated the Maui Strong Fund to support Maui County, state government and nonprofits in their recovery efforts. (Full disclosure: Hawaiʻi Community Foundation is an underwriter of HPR.)
The fund has been seeded with $1 million.
Nonprofits seeking funding can email a request to mauistrong@hcf-hawaii.org.
Individuals can donate at hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong. There is a credit card processing fee, but HCF will not take an administrative fee and 100% of the money will be given to the service provider.
Maui United Way is accepting donations to its Maui Fire and Disaster Relief fund at https://mauiunitedway.org/disasterrelief.
HCF CEO and President Micah Kane said he was not surprised by the donations.
“Hawaiʻi is a very generous community. We've seen it during the pandemic. We've seen it on previous crisis that we participate in. I'm not surprised at all of the generosity that has stepped up in such a quick manner," Kane said. "I think we hit a million dollars in less than four hours. I anticipate that that will grow. And it just shows how much people care about their neighbors. Whether you're in the corporate arena, or you're an individual if you're in you know, on a different island. We care about those families."
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement–Hawaiian Way Fund and Alakaʻina has created a Kākoʻo Maui fund. It has surpassed its $100,000 and is now aiming for $250,000.
This generosity may be exploited.
Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez is urging donors to verify if charities are legitimate. Any charity that solicits donations in Hawaiʻi must be registered with the AG’s office.
Lopez encourages people to donate only to familiar foundations and to research any donation requests.
If someone is fundraising on behalf of a charity, she said the best practice is to donate directly to that organization.
You can check the status of charities at charity.ehawaii.gov.
For a list of reliable ways to donate to those affected by the Maui wildfires, click here.
All evacuations lifted on Hawaiʻi Island
Hawaiʻi County reports that the remaining evacuation orders for the southern portion of Kohala Ranch on the Big Island have been lifted. Access is now available via the Kohala Mountain Road and Highway 270.
Evacuation orders for the Villas and South Fairways at Maunakea have also been lifted, and access to and from the resort area is now allowed. Guests at the resort are no longer required to shelter in place.
The Akoni Pule Highway closure between the 6 and 17-mile markers has been lifted as well. At this time, there are no closures of any major highways on Hawaiʻi Island as a result of the South Kohala brushfires.
The two brushfires that just flared up in Kaʻū in Nāʻālehu and Pāhala have been neutralized.
The Lalamilo fire in Waimea continues to be contained.
Big Island shelters will remain open through 8 p.m. August 9 at Hisaoka Park in Kapaʻau and Waimea Community Center in Kamuela.
2 additional fires flare up in Kaʻū on Hawaiʻi Island
On Hawaiʻi Island, two new brush fires have sparked in Kaʻū — one in the Nāʻālehu Area and the other in Pāhala.
Hawaiʻi County officials state that fire crews are focusing on containing the Pāhala outbreak, as the Nāʻālehu fire appears to be "under control." Fires near Maunakea that have been ongoing since Tuesday are also in the process of containment, while guests at nearby hotels remain sheltered in place.
A previously sparked brush fire near the Akoni Pule Highway is now 60% contained, according to the county. Officials report that it still remains a threat to structures in the southern portion of Kohala Ranch. Access to the area is only made available via Kohala Mountain Road as the affected highway remains closed between mile markers 6-17.
The island, which has been on a red flag warning along with the other counties, will continue to be on fire watch. While Tuesday's Lalamilo fire in Waimea was been contained, crews say they will continue to watch for flare-ups.
At least 6 dead on Maui from the fires, mayor says
Six people have been confirmed dead from the wildfires, according to Maui Mayor Richard Bissen Wednesday morning.
He stated that there are currently more than 2,100 individuals occupying open shelters on the island. Three people have experienced burn-related injuries as firefighters continue to tackle the flames and smoke.
Bissen said he does not have the exact number of businesses destroyed in the fire.
"We are still in the assessment phase this morning now that we have light, ... but it's going to be a high number," Bissen said.
One firefighter who sustained smoke inhalation was sent to Oʻahu for care. Bissen said he is in stable condition.
The press conference was held at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol to present updates from county mayors, safety officials and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.
Luke is still filling in for Gov. Josh Green, as he is expected to return from his trip by midnight. "This is the entire state coming together to assist our family on Maui," Luke said at the press conference.
She said shelters are overflowing and resources are dwindling. She added that about 30 power lines are also down, leaving homes, hotels and shelters without electricity. At this time, officials say the Lāhainā fire is not yet under control.
Several people reportedly jump into ocean to escape Lāhainā fires
Approximately 12 people who escaped into the ocean were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday evening. USCG said on X, formerly Twitter, that a 45-foot response boat from Station Maui rescued the individuals.
Maui County officials said people entered the waters due to smoke and fire conditions.
The fire was widespread in Lāhainā Town, including on Front Street, an area that is popular with tourists, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin told the Associated Press by phone early Wednesday.
Officials report that at least 1,800 people were waiting at Kahului’s airport on Wednesday. The state plans to fly 4,000 tourists out of Maui to Oʻahu, according to Hawaii News Now. They are expected to be put up at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.
#Happeningnow— USCG Hawaii Pacific (@USCGHawaiiPac) August 9, 2023
The @USCG Cutter Joseph Gerczak, a MH-65 Dolphin aircrew, and a small boat crew from Station Maui have deployed to Front Street Beach and Lahaina Small Boat Harbor in the response effort to the fires in Maui.
Updates will be posted as new information is received. pic.twitter.com/jNMkylXnRY
3 emergency shelters on Maui open as multiple evacuation orders are in place
The American Red Cross has opened emergency shelters at Kīhei Community Center, Lāhainā Civic Center and in Pukalani at Hannibal Tavares Community Center.
An evacuation center at Maui High School was also set up Tuesday evening.
Those coming to the shelter are advised to bring essentials such as bedding, medicine, important documentation and personal protective equipment like masks and sanitizer.
Pet owners are asked to keep their animals properly restrained at the shelters. The Maui Humane Society in Puʻunene has opened its center to provide shelter to animals during this time.
Hannibal Tavares Community Center – 91 Pukalani St., Makawao, HI 96768.
Lahaina Civic Center – 1840 HI-30, Lāhainā, HI 96761.
Waimea District Park – 67-1315 Ala Ohia Road, Waimea, HI 96743
Hisaoka Gym – 54-382 Kamehameha Park Road, Kapaʻau, HI 96755
Maui Humane Society at full capacity, asking for foster homes
The Maui Humane Society in Puʻunene is at full capacity after they announced pet owners could bring animals there as an emergency shelter from the fires.
The center is now looking for emergency foster homes, extra food and pop-up kennels to care for the overflow.
Staff and volunteers gathered at the Central Maui location last night to prepare for the incoming animals with dozens of kennels placed outside. A video on the Maui Humane Society's Instagram showed flames near the shelter, but heading south.
At 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, the shelter announced they were officially full, including dogs they saved directly from the fire.
They are now looking for S.O.S. foster homes. Owners do not need to be trained. The shelter is asking for those willing to take in animals to come to pick the animals up at 1350 Mehameha Loop.
They are also asking for donations of cat litter and Silver Sulfadiazine cream to treat infections caused by burn wounds.
Maui Mayor Bissen and state leaders respond with emergency orders
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday evening around 9:45 p.m. in response to the growing brush fires. The proclamation allows the county to directly mitigate hazardous situations as they arise.
Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke is responding in place of Gov. Josh Green as he returns from his travels. Luke has taken several emergency actions to extend the state of emergency to all counties, discourage non-essential air travel to Maui and to order all affected state agencies to assist with the evacuation.
"The White House has been incredibly supportive, and we expect to submit a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration in the next 36 to 48 hours, once we know how vast the damage is," Green said in a press release Wednesday.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz responded to the fires Wednesday morning, stating that they are "absolutely devastating."
"We will not know the full extent of the damage for a while. In the meantime, the highest priority is the safety of the people," Schatz said in a press release.
The senator said he has also been in touch with the White House, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the governor, the lieutenant governor and county mayors to ensure that "maximum federal resources are deployed immediately and that we stand ready for the disaster recovery phase."
Events leading up to the fires on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island
Powerful winds and dry conditions from Hurricane Dora have barreled through the state over the past several days, prompting officials to issue evacuation orders on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.
Residents in Kula were evacuated from 4 to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning after a brush fire in the Olinda Road area was spotted.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 50 residents were at the emergency shelter, according to the county.
Maui County reported a second brush fire in Kula around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, burning about 675 acres of land and two structures in the Olinda area.
Crews also responded to a brush fire at 6:37 a.m. near Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday. Shortly after, residents near Lāhainā Intermediate School were evacuated.
On Hawaiʻi Island, two brush fires sparked in both north and south Kohala. Hawaiʻi County officials have confirmed that multiple brushfires are continuing to burn along the South Kohala coastline.
Officials report that the Akoni Pule Highway brushfire is roughly 60% contained and remains a threat to structures in the southern portion of Kohala Ranch between Kamakani Loop and the highway.
Guests at the Mauna Kea Resort have been asked to shelter in place. Access to the resort remains closed.
Hawaiʻi Island shelters have opened at Hisaoka Park in Kapaʻau and Waimea Community Center in Kamuela.