Live updates: Maui wildfires death toll at 99 as crews work on identification

Office of Gov. Josh Green FEMA and county officials continue recovery efforts by working to identify those confirmed dead.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has deployed more than 22 tons of equipment and a team of mortuary specialists to Maui.

The agency is supporting and supplementing an inundated Maui mortuary staff. FEMA will work as an additional response team and in victim identification.

As of Tuesday morning, about 32% of the burned area in Lāhainā had been searched. 99 deaths have been confirmed, and officials say that number will rise.

Jonathan Greene with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the team will also assist in DNA collection at the Family Assistance Center.

"Working with our colleagues in the state of Hawaiʻi and in Maui County, it was determined that there was a requirement to support Maui's coroner's office, as the number of decedents succeeded, what they believed that they could handle and that precipitated the mission assignment for us to move forward and send the disaster portable mortuary unit," Greene said.

"Should the state and local community have determined that the number of decedents was within their capacity to manage without federal assistance, it would have been managed in that way," he continued.

A Maui-based FEMA disaster center will be opening in the next couple of days, according to officials.

