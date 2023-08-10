'We are stuck here': Lahaina residents say they don't know when they can go home

Elwira Mehlich and her 14-year-old daughter, Heidi, have no idea if their Lahaina home is still standing.

The two were visiting Oʻahu on Monday, expecting to return to Maui on the same day. But heavy wind gusts above 60 mph caused by Hurricane Dora delayed their flight.

HPR News Staff Signs at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center show where individuals can seek assistance after arriving from the Daniel K. Inouye airport.

Then the fire came — devastating Lāhainā, Pūlehu and Upcountry Maui.

Now they're stuck.

"We cannot go home," Mehlich said. "We are stuck here with two small bags. My daughter should go to school by Monday, but it's closed."

Mehlich and her daughter arrived Wednesday night at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center. They're joined by evacuees — mostly visitors — fleeing to Oʻahu escaping the fire that has killed at least 36 people.

The Hawaiʻi Convention Center was expected to house more than 2,000 evacuees. Many came by bus from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. But visitors have found other places to spend the night, including Waikīkī hotels.

T. Ilihia Gionson of Hawai'i Tourism Authority said the agency and the American Red Cross were prepared for the incoming evacuees.

"Our efforts here at the center are to assist those folks who would like to return home but couldn't return home for whatever reason," Gionson said. "Our hope is to assist people with arrangements to return home or continue their vacation on another one of the Hawaiian Islands. The intent isn't to stay here for an extended period of time."

On Wednesday, state Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said more than 11,000 people left Maui.

He added that the state expected 600 people to stay overnight at the Kahului Airport, and 1,500 to depart from Maui on Thursday.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Elwira Mehlich and her daughter, Heidi, are currently staying in a hotel on Oʻahu.

Mehlich said she's frustrated that she doesn't know when she and her daughter can return home. She had a list of hotels in her hand — given to her by the Hawaiʻi Convention Center. However, she said she still has to pay out of pocket for those accommodations.

Jimmy Tokioka, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, said he's been working with local hotels to keep it affordable for visitors during the Maui fires. Most people are paying out of pocket for flights and hotels.

Mehlich said she’s been making calls back to see if her home is OK. But she has received no answer.

She added that she will stay at the hotel with her daughter to figure out a plan.

"I can handle this, but I need a sheltered place for at least seven days at a hotel," she said.

