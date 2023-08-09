© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Hawaiʻi may see more wildfires when hurricanes bypass the islands

Hawaii Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published August 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM HST
Jay Kitashima lashes down the roof of his home in preparation for Hurricane Lane on Wednesday along Ewa Beach in Honolulu.
John Locher
/
AP
File - A person lashes down the roof of his home in preparation for Hurricane Lane on Wednesday along Ewa Beach in Honolulu.

Acting Governor Sylvia Luke addressed the devastation of recent wildfires on Maui on Wednesday morning, saying officials and residents alike were caught off guard by this deadly consequence of Hurricane Dora.

"When we are preparing for the hurricane, we expect rain. Sometimes we expect floods. We never anticipated in this state that a hurricane, which did not make impact on our islands, will cause this type of wildfires," Luke said.

Hurricane Dora missed the islands by hundreds of miles. But experts say that's still close enough for a storm system to pose serious risks of wildfires.

FILE - In this May 5, 2018 photo, a man photographs lava from Kīlauea volcano as it flows through the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi.
Local News
Hawaiʻi County seeks public comment on restoring infrastructure after Kīlauea eruption
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

"There is a relationship that we need to understand better," said Clay Trauernicht, an associate specialist in Wildland Fire Science and Management at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

A surfer leaves the beach at Honoli'i Beach Park in Hilo, Hawaii, walking through the remains of trees that were swept away by floodwaters from Hurricane Lane. Now a tropical storm, Lane brought heavy rains to Hawaii before it weakened.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
A surfer leaves the beach at Honoli'i Beach Park in Hilo, Hawaiʻi, walking through the remains of trees that were swept away by floodwaters from Hurricane Lane. Now a tropical storm, Lane brought heavy rains to Hawaii before it weakened.

He and his colleagues started looking into the relationship between hurricanes and wildfires in 2018 after fires started on Maui and Oʻahu during Hurricane Lane.

Rains from hurricanes can temporarily reduce the risk of wildfires. But when strong storm systems pass by without making landfall, he said they suck moisture out of the air.

That drop in humidity can dry out the landscape, making it more prone to wildfires.

"The drier the air condition, the drier those dead fuels, all the dead grasses and branches and leaves, [become]," said Trauernicht, "And the more explosive and ferocious they burn."

High hurricane winds also increase the risk of wildfires spreading out of control.

Trauernicht said that if a fire starts during hurricane conditions, it can be much harder for first responders to contain.

"And the sort of scenario we're seeing right now in Lāhainā is like the worst thing we could imagine," said Trauernicht.

For additional coverage on the Maui and Hawaiʻi Island wildfires, see below:

Brush fire in Kula on Maui prompts an evacuation for residents.
Local News
Live updates: Wildfires burn through Maui and Hawaiʻi Island
This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Wildfires in Hawaiʻi fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures in areas including historic Lahaina town, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday, and rescuers pulled a dozen people escaping smoke and flames from the ocean.
Local News
Large fires on Maui blaze through Lahaina Town as evacuations continue
The Associated Press

Tags
Local News MauiHawaiʻi Islandweather
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Stories