Parts of state evacuated, without power as Hurricane Dora emits strong winds

As powerful winds and dry conditions from Hurricane Dora continue to barrel through the state, officials have issued evacuation orders for Maui and Hawaiʻi Island to prepare for unexpected brush fires.

Residents in Kula were evacuated from 4 to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning after a brush fire in the Olinda Road area was spotted.

In response, firefighters from several Maui counties tended to the scene and the American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

As of 7 a.m., more than 50 residents were at the emergency shelter, according to the county.

Additionally, the state Department of Education closed four schools in west Maui due to high winds. Closures include Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary, King Kamehameha III Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High School.

Crews responded to a brush fire at 6:37 a.m. near Lahainaluna Road. Shortly after, residents near Lahaina Intermediate School were evacuated. The fire has since been contained.

The American Red Cross has opened the Lahaina Civic Center as an evacuation center. Lahainaluna Road has closed between Kelawea and Kuialua Streets. Kamehameha Schools Maui and Aʻapueo Preschool have also reportedly closed due to the brush fire near Pukalani.

High winds have also closed Haleakalā National Park's Summit District, including cancellations for camping permits.

Hawaiian Electric reported that several thousand West Maui residents lost power as of 9:30 a.m.

On Hawaiʻi Island, two brush fires have sparked in both north and south Kohala. Akoni Pule Highway between mile markers six and seven remains closed as of Tuesday morning.

Breezy easterly trade winds will strengthen and become strong and potentially damaging this evening, and will continue through Tuesday.

Dry air from the east will limit rainfall through Wednesday.

Hurricane Dora will continue moving westward far south of the Hawaiian Islands. pic.twitter.com/5JjzyuRqRc — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 7, 2023

Hisaoka Gym in Kapaʻau and the Waimea Community Center have opened as evacuation shelters. Two residents have taken shelter, according to the county.

Red flag and high wind warnings have been issued for the state through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center stated that as of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Dora is about 600 miles south of Honolulu. While the Hawaiian Islands are in its direct path, strong winds from the storm have caused trees to collapse and traffic lights to lose power.

As it stands, there are no tropical cyclones expected throughout the next seven days, according to NOAA.

This story will be updated throughout the day.