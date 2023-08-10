Here's how you can help those affected by Maui wildfires

Local nonprofits and lawmakers are raising money and collecting donations to help assist in fire recovery efforts on Maui.

Here's a list of ways you can help, both in-person and from afar:

Donation drive at the War Memorial Complex: In-person on Maui

Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene items and blankets are being accepted at the War Memorial Complex from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Those wishing to donate should enter the complex through Kanaloa Avenue and drop off donations at the field on the left.

Donations of hot and perishable food cannot be accepted at the dropoff site.

Donation drive at the state Capitol: In-person on Oʻahu

Maui senators have organized a donation drive on Oʻahu at the State Capitol. Toiletries, diapers, formula, toys, clothing, bedding, household goods and non-perishable foods are accepted. Bottled water donations are discouraged.

People can drop off goods on Thursday and Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There are two drop-off locations: in front of the Capitol on Beretania, near the Father Damien statue, and in the Capitol parking lot off Miller St.

Salvation Army: In-person on Maui and online

The Salvation Army’s Kahului Corps is providing meals to those taking shelter across the islands. Large-volume meal donations are requested from local restaurants and certified kitchens for meal services at shelters starting Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Smaller, home-prepared meals and meals cannot be accepted due to health safety food preparation standards.

“During emergencies, the best way the public can help is to provide monetary donations which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies a community needs,” said Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division.

Donations can be made and listings of volunteer opportunities can be found online at hawaii.salvationarmy.org.

United Public Workers: In-person on Maui, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi

United Public Workers has launched a Wildfire Relief Effort to collect and distribute supplies to families affected by the devastating wildfires on Maui. The public is invited to donate non-perishable items at UPW headquarters across the state on Friday, Aug. 11.

UPW accepts clothing, bedding, toiletries, non-perishable food, water, baby items (diapers, baby wipes, etc.) and comfort items (hot water kettles, single-burner stoves, etc.).

Donations can be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:



Oʻahu: 1426 North School Street, Honolulu

Hawaiʻi Island: 362 East Lanikaula Street, Hilo

Maui: 841 Kolu Street, Wailuku

Kauaʻi: 2970 Kele Street, Suite 213, Lihue

Maui County will assist in distribution.

Maui Strong Fund: Online

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation started a Maui Strong Fund to support residents affected by the wildfires, which firefighting crews continue to battle in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kīhei and Upcountry areas. Individuals can donate at can be made at www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.

There is a credit card processing fee, but HCF will not take an administrative fee, and 100% of the money will be given to the service provider.

The fund has been seeded with $1 million.

Non-profits seeking funding can email a request to mauistrong@hcf-hawaii.org.

(Full disclosure: Hawaiʻi Community Foundation is an underwriter of HPR.)

Maui United Way: Online

Maui United Way is accepting donations to its Maui Fire and Disaster Relief fund at https://mauiunitedway.org/disasterrelief.

Kākoʻo Maui: Online

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has partnered with Alakaʻina Foundation Family of Companies and Kākoʻo Haleakalā to support those affected by the wildfires. Online donations are open at www.HawaiianCouncil.org/Maui.

The fund has already surpassed $100,000; now they are aiming for $500,000 by the end of the donation campaign ($250,000 from the community and $250,000 in matching fund).

American Red Cross: Online

Gifts to the Red Cross Disaster Relief fund enables the Red Cross to prepare for and respond to crises like wildfires. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

For those interested in helping people specifically affected by the Hawaii Wildfires, we ask that they write “Hawaii Wildfires” in the memo line of a check and mail it with a completed donation form to the address on the form or to their local Red Cross chapter.

Tips on avoiding scams

State Attorney General Anne Lopez urges residents to exercise caution when choosing where to send their money and donations.

“I know that the people of Hawaiʻi will come to the aid of our families, neighbors and communities,” Lopez said. “We are already seeing various fundraising efforts being promoted on social media platforms and online. In moments of crisis, we all must be extra vigilant against bad actors who try to take advantage of people’s goodwill.”

Only donate to trusted, well-known charities. If someone is fundraising on behalf of a charity you are familiar with, the best practice is to donate directly to that charity.

Any charity that solicits donations in Hawaiʻi is required to register with the Department of the Attorney General. You can verify a charity’s legitimacy here. The attorney general also suggests using the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search, Charity Navigator and DCCA Business Search.

Stay away from suspicious donation requests and be aware of scammer’s tactics, including:

