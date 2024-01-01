Tori DeJournett is the Dow Jones News Fund Intern for Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

She is a recent graduate from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Tori majored in journalism and minored in political science. During her time at UH Mānoa, she worked on the student newspaper, Ka Leo O Hawaiʻi, where she served as the Digital Editor.

Prior to joining HPR, she has interned or has been published at nearly every major media outlet in Hawaiʻi including Hawaiʻi News Now, Civil Beat, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaiʻi Business Magazine.

Tori grew up in Kailua, Oʻahu and likes to spend her free time at the beach blasting Taylor Swift.