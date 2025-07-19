Photos: Jason Momoa, cast and crew unveil 'Chief of War' at Oʻahu premiere

Audiences will soon be treated to the new Apple TV+ series "Chief of War," set against the historical backdrop of the unification of the Hawaiian Islands.
The nine-episode series will debut with the first two episodes on Aug. 1, followed by new episodes every Friday through Sept. 19.
The show is a passion project for actor Jason Momoa and co-creator, executive producer and head writer Thomas Paʻa Sibbett. Both are Native Hawaiian and grew up on the continent.
Here's what we saw at the red carpet event Friday evening at Ko Olina on Oʻahu.
Read and listen to past coverage from HPR: