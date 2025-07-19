Photos: Jason Momoa, cast and crew unveil 'Chief of War' at Oʻahu premiere

Audiences will soon be treated to the new Apple TV+ series "Chief of War," set against the historical backdrop of the unification of the Hawaiian Islands.

The nine-episode series will debut with the first two episodes on Aug. 1, followed by new episodes every Friday through Sept. 19.

The show is a passion project for actor Jason Momoa and co-creator, executive producer and head writer Thomas Paʻa Sibbett. Both are Native Hawaiian and grew up on the continent.

Here's what we saw at the red carpet event Friday evening at Ko Olina on Oʻahu.

Tori DeJournett / HPR Jason Momoa plays Kaʻiana, an aliʻi of Kauaʻi in the new Apple TV+ series "Chief of War."

Tori DeJournett / HPR From left to right: Actors Temuera Morrison, Te Kohe Tuhaka, and Brandon Finn talk with the press on the "Chief of War" red carpet on July 18, 2025.

Tori DeJournett / HPR Guests of the "Chief of War" red carpet premiere gather outside the carpet to see the cast members on July 18, 2025.

Tori DeJournett / HPR "Chief of War" cast members gather for a group photo on the red carpet.

Tori DeJournett / HPR Gov. Josh Green gives Makana McClellan, his director of communications, a hug on the red carpet.

Tori DeJournett / HPR Iam Tongi, winner of Season 21 of "American Idol," attends the "Chief of War" red carpet premiere event on July 18, 2025.

Tori DeJournett / HPR Brandon Finn plays Prince Kūpule, the son of King Kahekili, the aliʻi of Maui, in the new "Chief of War" series.

Tori DeJournett / HPR Kaina Makua, who plays King Kamehameha in "Chief of War," runs off the red carpet to receive a lei.

Tori DeJournett / HPR Jason Momoa talks to the press on the "Chief of War" red carpet.

Tori DeJournett / HPR Te Ao o Hinepehinga plays Kupuohi, the wife of Kaʻiana (Jason Momoa's character) in "Chief of War." (July 18, 2025)

Tori DeJournett / HPR Billy V of Hawaii News Now high-fives actress Mainei Kinimaka on the red carpet.

