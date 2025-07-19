© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Photos: Jason Momoa, cast and crew unveil 'Chief of War' at Oʻahu premiere

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Tori DeJournett
Published July 19, 2025 at 4:39 PM HST
Jason Momoa, along with cast members and prominent community members, all gathered at red carpet premiere
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Jason Momoa, cast members and prominent community figures gathered for the red carpet premiere on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Audiences will soon be treated to the new Apple TV+ series "Chief of War," set against the historical backdrop of the unification of the Hawaiian Islands.

The nine-episode series will debut with the first two episodes on Aug. 1, followed by new episodes every Friday through Sept. 19.

The show is a passion project for actor Jason Momoa and co-creator, executive producer and head writer Thomas Paʻa Sibbett. Both are Native Hawaiian and grew up on the continent.

Here's what we saw at the red carpet event Friday evening at Ko Olina on Oʻahu.

Jason Momoa plays Kaʻiana, an aliʻi of Kauaʻi in the new Apple TV+ series "Chief of War." (July 18, 2025)
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Jason Momoa plays Kaʻiana, an aliʻi of Kauaʻi in the new Apple TV+ series "Chief of War."
From left to right: Temuera Morrison, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Brandon Finn talking with the press at the "Chief of War" red carpet.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
From left to right: Actors Temuera Morrison, Te Kohe Tuhaka, and Brandon Finn talk with the press on the "Chief of War" red carpet on July 18, 2025.
Guests of the "Chief of War" red carpet premiere gathered outside the carpet to see the cast members.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Guests of the "Chief of War" red carpet premiere gather outside the carpet to see the cast members on July 18, 2025.
"Chief of War" cast members gather for a group photo on the red carpet.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
"Chief of War" cast members gather for a group photo on the red carpet.
Gov. Josh Green gives Makana McClellan, who is his director of communications, a hug on the red carpet.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Gov. Josh Green gives Makana McClellan, his director of communications, a hug on the red carpet.
Iam Tongi, winner of Season 21 of American Idol, attended the "Chief of War" red carpet premiere event last night.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Iam Tongi, winner of Season 21 of "American Idol," attends the "Chief of War" red carpet premiere event on July 18, 2025.
Brandon Finn plays Prince Kūpule, the son of King Kahekili, who is the aliʻi of Maui, in the new "Chief of War" TV series.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Brandon Finn plays Prince Kūpule, the son of King Kahekili, the aliʻi of Maui, in the new "Chief of War" series.
Kaina Makua, who plays King Kamehameha in the "Chief of War" Apple TV+ series, runs off the red carpet to receive a lei.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Kaina Makua, who plays King Kamehameha in "Chief of War," runs off the red carpet to receive a lei.
Jason Momoa talks to the press during the "Chief of War" red carpet.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Jason Momoa talks to the press on the "Chief of War" red carpet.
Te Ao o Hinepehinga plays Kupuohi, the wife of Ka'iana ( Jason Momoa's character) in "Chief of War."
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Te Ao o Hinepehinga plays Kupuohi, the wife of Kaʻiana (Jason Momoa's character) in "Chief of War." (July 18, 2025)
Hawaii New Now's Billy V giving Mainei Kinimaka a high five on the red carpet last night.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Billy V of Hawaii News Now high-fives actress Mainei Kinimaka on the red carpet.

Read and listen to past coverage from HPR:

Kaina Makua plays Kamehameha in "Chief of War" on Apple TV+
Local News
Why 'Chief of War' showrunners chose a kalo farmer, not Jason Momoa, to play Kamehameha
Jason Ubay
Jason Momoa in "Chief of War," premiering Aug. 1, 2025 on Apple TV+.
The Conversation
'Chief of War' co-creator on telling Hawaiian stories in Hollywood
Jason Ubay

Tori DeJournett
Tori DeJournett is a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Tori DeJournett
