'Chief of War' co-creator on telling Hawaiian stories in Hollywood

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Jason Ubay
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:57 PM HST
Jason Momoa in "Chief of War," premiering Aug. 1, 2025 on Apple TV+.
Jason Momoa in "Chief of War," premiering Aug. 1, 2025 on Apple TV+.

"Chief of War" is a new historical drama about the unification of the Hawaiian Islands. It has been a passion project of actor Jason Momoa and the show's co-creator, executive producer and head writer, Thomas Paʻa Sibbett. Both are Native Hawaiian and grew up on the continental U.S.

Sibbett spoke with HPR's Jason Ubay about why it was important to bring this Hawaiian story to a larger audience. He also discussed casting the role of Kamehameha and defended casting Māori actors like Temeuera Morrison and Cliff Curtis to play aliʻi.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
