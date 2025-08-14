Maui-grown dancers return for summer show

For the past decade, Maui’s Adaptations Dance Theater has been “bringing it home.” The summer residency program celebrates Maui-grown talent. The idea was to entice professional dancers and choreographers who grew up on the island to return home.

The dance concert, “Bring it Home,” opens Friday at the ʻIao Theater in Wailuku. Co-founder and Artistic Director Hallie Hunt spoke with The Conversation’s Lillian Tsang in between rehearsals.

ADT's mission is to create career opportunities for both local and returning artists through apprenticeships and residency programs like “Bring it Home.”

The show runs Aug. 15 through 17. Wave of Harmony will be gifting 50 free tickets to keiki and kūpuna. For ticket information, click here.

ADT "Bring It Home" was developed in 2016 to bring back Maui-raised dance artists pursuing professional careers elsewhere.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.