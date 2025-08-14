© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maui-grown dancers return for summer show

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published August 14, 2025 at 4:17 PM HST
"Bring it Home" dancers are building a home for contemporary dance on Maui.
ADT
"Bring it Home" dancers are building a home for contemporary dance on Maui.

For the past decade, Maui’s Adaptations Dance Theater has been “bringing it home.” The summer residency program celebrates Maui-grown talent. The idea was to entice professional dancers and choreographers who grew up on the island to return home.

The dance concert, “Bring it Home,” opens Friday at the ʻIao Theater in Wailuku. Co-founder and Artistic Director Hallie Hunt spoke with The Conversation’s Lillian Tsang in between rehearsals.

ADT's mission is to create career opportunities for both local and returning artists through apprenticeships and residency programs like “Bring it Home.”

The show runs Aug. 15 through 17. Wave of Harmony will be gifting 50 free tickets to keiki and kūpuna. For ticket information, click here.

"Bring It Home" was developed in 2016 to bring back Maui-raised dance artists pursuing professional careers elsewhere to return to Maui and share their craft with the community that raised them.
ADT
"Bring It Home" was developed in 2016 to bring back Maui-raised dance artists pursuing professional careers elsewhere.

Editor's note: Adaptations Dance Theater is an underwriter of Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation DanceEntertainmentMaui
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Related Stories