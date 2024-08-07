The Conversation: Lahaina Harbor sludge; Maui mental health post-disaster

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Russell Sparks, biologist with DLNR's Aquatic Resources Division, and USGS geochemist Renee Takesue on what available data show about contaminants in the water at the Lahaina Harbor

Maui resident Dr. Leslie Gise on the long-term mental health impacts that fire survivors face

Retired paramedic instructor Mark Kunimune on mental health resources for first responders

Josh Nakazawa, founder of the Mana Music Quartet, on their newest album, "A Journey Through Hawaiʻi," which features the tribute track "Sands of Old Lahaina"