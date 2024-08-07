© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lahaina Harbor sludge; Maui mental health post-disaster

By Catherine Cruz,
Tori DeJournettLillian Tsang
Published August 7, 2024 at 11:30 AM HST
A sign stating "Let Lahaina Heal" is seen on the side of the highway, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Kāʻanapali on Maui.
Marco Garcia
/
AP
A sign stating "Let Lahaina Heal" is seen on the side of the highway, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Kāʻanapali on Maui.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Russell Sparks, biologist with DLNR's Aquatic Resources Division, and USGS geochemist Renee Takesue on what available data show about contaminants in the water at the Lahaina Harbor
  • Maui resident Dr. Leslie Gise on the long-term mental health impacts that fire survivors face
  • Retired paramedic instructor Mark Kunimune on mental health resources for first responders
  • Josh Nakazawa, founder of the Mana Music Quartet, on their newest album, "A Journey Through Hawaiʻi," which features the tribute track "Sands of Old Lahaina"
More Episodes