'Journey Through Hawaiʻi' on new album from the Mana Music Quartet

The power of mana…the power of music. Harness that goodness in a quartet and you have something beautiful.

The Mana Music Quartet will release its album “Journey Through Hawaiʻi” on Thursday to help with the healing from the Maui wildfires. The group collaborated with Hawaiʻi musical powerhouses like Jake Shimabukuro, Raiatea Helm, Kalani Peʻa and more.

The Conversation talked to quartet founder Joshua Nakazawa about bringing the artists together following their first album spotlighting Queen Liliʻuokalani's music.

The quartet will be performing at the Hawaiʻi Theatre on Aug. 29 alongside many musicians from the new album.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 7, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.