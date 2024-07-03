Maui residents asked to participate in survey for new resiliency center

Maui residents are being asked to complete an online survey to assist with the development and future of the Ke Ola Hou Resiliency Center.

The center's goal is to provide the Lahiana community with services to help aid the physical, mental and emotional recovery of individuals and families following the aftermath of the Aug. 8 wildfires.

The programs and providers envisioned to help at the Ke Ola Hou Resiliency Center include behavioral health professionals, culturally specific support services, social services, educational and vocational support, and wellness and recreational services.

A site in West Maui has been pinpointed for the center, which the County of Maui and Hawaiʻi State Department of Health have supported.

Any future locations and programming will be determined through the input from Maui's impacted communities.

The survey will be available through July 31.

To access the survey, click here.