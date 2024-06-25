Maui-based architect on Lahaina rebuilding process

Following the Maui wildfires, many are looking to rebuild the place they once called home.

Several options are being offered to speed up the process. Some include temporary housing and rebuilding residents' former homes.

There are architectural plans available for property owners affected by the fires for free or at a reduced price.

"The need for all these different sizes are really important, and not only for main dwellings, but the people are always asking about accessory dwelling units as well," Maui-based architect Jeremy Stoddart said. "So the smaller units, or the smaller houses that we've got on that website, you know, can be used for both main dwellings and could be used to construct accessory dwelling units."

They are many resources, organizations and non-profits dedicated to helping those who were displaced.

"Everybody's doing everything that they can possibly do to help reduce cost and give good information," Stoddart added. "I would encourage everybody to reach out to those resources and and to get the process started."

For updates and efforts on the Maui fires, see below:

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 25, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.