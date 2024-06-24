Efforts to protect Hawaiian monk seal pups on O‘ahu beaches are underway

An effort to protect Hawaiian Monk Seals is happening at popular destinations and beaches across O‘ahu.

Due to the birth of a new baby monk seal, the Mokulua Nui islands, offshore of Kailua, are currently prohibited from visitors.

A Hawaiian monk seal born on Mokulua Nui in 2018 delivered her first pup, Wailea (RJ30), on the same islet, June 14.

The births of 11 monk seals on Oʻahu this year have caused challenges in protecting the seals and people.

Following the births in high-visibility areas, the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Hawai‘i Marine Animal Rescue have initiated collaborative plans to keep moms, pups, and people separated and safe.

Hawaiian monk seals are critically endangered with fewer than 1,400 left in the world.

The Mokulua Nui, also known as the Twin Islands, serves as wildlife sanctuaries. But the islets are popular destinations for kayakers. Due to this, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) suspended all Mokulua Islet Commercial Landing Permits.

“We are mindful and empathetic to the impact this has on kayak companies and recreators at the beginning of the busy summer tourist season," said DOFAW Administrator David Smith in a press release. However, having seals in very close proximity to people can create safety issues for both people and animals. We appreciate everyone’s patience, while this mother seal nurses her pup and prepares it to wean in five to seven weeks.”

Landing on the beach on the island is currently prohibited. It is recommended that boaters do not land anywhere on the islet to ensure the seal and pup are not harmed or disturbed. This is also due to the unimproved and unsafe conditions outside the resting area.

Signs, detailing NOAA’s “Seal Resting Area” guidelines are already up at Twin Islands and additional signage warning about beach landings will be placed this week.

Biologists say having kayaks coming and going will likely disturb the mother seal and pup. This could be considered a ‘take’ of a protected species which is prohibited by state and federal law.

Staff and volunteers stationed on the island are recording all human activities during the seal's presence and will utilize this information to guide the management of the islets.

At Sand Island State Recreation Area, where mother seal Rocky had her 15th pup last week, the park was full of campers over the weekend. A large perimeter fence, and seal safety signs are up, including signs reminding people that dogs, on or off leash, are never permitted in the park.

Despite the reminders and signage, several dogs were seen among a group of campers. Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement will cite people if they are caught with dogs in the area. In addition to the fines, future camping permits can be denied.

A third seal, a young male, shared the beach with Rocky and her pup on Sunday. At one point he got too close to the mom and pup and was warned off by Rocky.

According to NOAA Fisheries, If you encounter a monk seal make sure you:



Keep a distance of at least 50 feet (150 feet for mothers with pups)

Stay behind any signage and listen to on-site personnel

Keep dogs on a leash

