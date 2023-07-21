Hawaiian monk seal death on Oʻahu's North Shore likely caused by dog attack

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is urging dog owners to obey leash laws after investigations revealed a dog attack as the likely cause of death for Hawaiian monk seal pup Hoʻomau Lehua.

Necropsy and histopathology results determined that 4-month-old female Hoʻomau Lehua, who was found dead on the North Shore of Oʻahu last month, likely suffered from puncture wounds caused by dog bites.

Veterinary staff said that Hoʻomau Lehua experienced hemorrhaging that was consistent with shaking from the dog attack. They said their initial analysis on June 13 concluded that there were no signs of "blunt force trauma," typically a known cause of human action.

Additionally, Hoʻomau Lehua was tested for diseases, such as toxoplasmosis, which NOAA reported her not having.

At least two monk seal pups have been killed by dog attacks over the past decade, according to NOAA. Officials warn that even if a dog attack is not immediately fatal, the resulting injuries on the seal are likely to become infected and may lead to later death.

Dogs can also potentially transmit diseases to monk seals — who then spread them to other seals, said officials.

NOAA urges owners to find alternate locations where off-leash dogs are allowed. With less than 2,000 endangered monk seals remaining in the wild, the agency wants to remind owners that off-leash dogs have also killed other native species including nēnē and the endangered Hawaiian petrel.

Anyone who sees or suspects a state natural resource violation is encouraged to report it at (808) 643-DLNR, or use the free DLNRTip app.