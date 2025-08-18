© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maui Strong Fund has about $68M remaining to help fire survivors

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published August 18, 2025 at 10:23 AM HST
Houses are seen under construction in Lahaina, Maui, almost two years after the wildfires. (Aug. 4, 2025)
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
With more than $200 million in donations, the Maui Strong Fund is the largest private fund for Maui wildfire relief.

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, which administers the fund, recently released its two-year impact report with details on how that money is being spent.

In the two years since the fires, it has given out about $83 million to support housing programs for residents affected by wildfires.

A major objective of the Maui Strong Fund is supporting displaced renters, according to Kehau Meyer with the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

Burned cars sit abandoned on Front Street in Lahaina on Aug. 11, 2023, three days after fires swept through the town.
Local News
5 common questions (and answers) about the 2023 Maui fires
Savannah Harriman-Pote

Meyer said a significant portion of Lahaina's population, who were impacted by the fires, were renters, but many federal resources are geared toward affected homeowners.

Maui Strong funds have supported temporary housing projects, including Ka Laʻi Ola, a newly built neighborhood of hundreds of modular homes.

A table of the Maui Strong Fund's financial data in the two-year report.
Hawaiʻi Community Foundation
It was designed for residents who didn't qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.

“We're focused on getting people into temporary builds that are safe and secure [and have] reasonable rental rates,” Meyer said.

Meyer added that as the recovery process continues, the needs of Maui residents are becoming more individualized.

“Each person's unique recovery journey has different needs, and so a one-stop shop of solutions is actually not going to be useful,” she said.

Hawaiʻi Community Foundation helped to set up the Ho'ōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group to coordinate resources that could meet survivors' specific needs.

“It might be someone just needs a car, or someone just might need certain bills taken care of, or maybe once they get a rental unit that's affordable, they'll be good to go,” Meyer said. “That's a different story for every family.”

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation has about $68 million remaining in the Maui Strong Fund.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
