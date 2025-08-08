5 common questions (and answers) about the 2023 Maui fires

HPR’s news team has been closely following the events of the Lahaina fire and the community’s recovery over the last two years.

Here are up-to-date answers to five common questions about the 2023 Lahaina fire.

1. How did the Lahaina fire start?

An investigation conducted by the Maui Fire Department, alongside officials with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, laid out a chain of events that caused the deadly blaze that destroyed Lahaina on Aug. 8, 2023.

On the morning of Aug. 8, firefighters responded to reports of a fire sparked by a downed Hawaiian Electric utility line near Lahainaluna Road. MFD stayed on the scene until the early afternoon and left after they believed the fire had been extinguished.

That fire then rekindled and spread out of control. The investigation did not determine the exact cause of the rekindling. Officials suspect the wind may have carried an ember into a nearby gully where it ignited dry vegetation.

The report also suggested that an unnamed operator of a bulldozer who was working to cut a firebreak in the area may have inadvertently pushed smoldering debris near the gully that later reignited. Read more of HPR’s coverage of the Lahaina fire investigation here.

A separate investigation led by the state attorney general’s office detailed challenges with emergency communications and vegetation management that exacerbated hazardous conditions.

2. How many people have left Maui after the fire?

This question doesn’t have a conclusive answer. However, a recent analysis of filing addresses on state tax returns suggests that more than 1,000 displaced Lahaina residents moved elsewhere on Maui, at least 127 relocated to other counties, and at least 242 left the state. The report notes that these numbers are likely undercounts, due to gaps in tax data and county records.

Housing continues to be a challenge for Lahaina residents displaced by the fire. This March, Maui fire survivor households in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s direct lease program were required to start paying rent. In May, HPR reported that almost 20% of those families have missed at least one rental payment.

New federal programs are launching this month to provide additional assistance to families in the process of rebuilding their homes.

Tori DeJournett / HPR A house sits under construction in Lahaina on Aug. 4, 2025, nearly two years after wildfires destroyed hundreds of homes.

3. How much money was raised for the Maui Strong Fund? Where did that money go?

The Maui Strong Fund, administered by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, is the largest private fund for Maui wildfire relief. As of August 2025, over $210 million has been donated to the fund.

HCF is in the process of creating a two-year impact report for the Maui Strong Fund. The organization told HPR that so far, about $148 million has been awarded or committed to grantees.

The largest share of the money — about $71 million — has gone toward grants that support lodging and shelter.

The second largest portion of funds — about $25 million — went to community partner organizations that provided direct financial assistance to people affected by the Maui fires.

Mengshin Lin / AP FILE - Houses being rebuilt in the burn zone, Nov. 18, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.

4. What wildfire safety measures have electric utilities implemented since the Lahaina fire?

Hawaiian Electric has faced sharp scrutiny since one of its downed power lines sparked a fire that later reignited and destroyed Lahaina.

The utility has submitted a formal wildfire safety strategy to the Public Utilities Commission for review. If the plan is approved, HECO will spend $350 million over the next three years on wildfire mitigation. More than half of that money will be spent in Maui County.

In the two years since the Lahaina fire, HECO has taken a number of steps to lower wildfire risk. The utility has upgraded its equipment, built out a network of weather stations and AI-cameras to monitor for fire outbreaks, and launched a formal program to deenergize its power lines when hazardous wildfire conditions occur.

Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative also has a wildfire mitigation plan under review by the PUC. KIUC estimates it will take $50 million over the next three years to fully implement that plan. Read highlights of KIUC’s wildfire strategy here.

5. What organizations work on fire safety in my area?

Several community-led organizations are addressing fire safety in neighborhoods across Hawaiʻi.

A good place to start is to see if your community has a local Firewise chapter.

Firewise is a national program that recognizes communities that have taken specific actions to reduce wildfire hazards, like creating and implementing a wildfire risk reduction plan.

According to the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization, 35 neighborhoods in Hawaiʻi are part of the Firewise program, and 14 more are in the process of getting recognized.

HPR's Sophia McCullough contributed to this report.