© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give to HPR and keep local support firmly rooted. The greater our local support, the greater our strength and resilience to serve you and future generations. Tap to get started.

Over 400 building permits have been issued for Lahaina rebuilds so far

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 4, 2025 at 6:00 AM HST
Wildfire wreckage is seen on Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Wildfire wreckage is seen on Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.

Maui County officials say building permits to rebuild Lahaina are being issued steadily.

The County's Office of Recovery Administrator, John Smith, said about 420 permits have been issued. 4Leaf Inc. has been contracted by Maui County to help expedite the disaster recovery permitting process.

As of Wednesday, more than 30 homes have been issued their certificate of occupancy, marking completion.

“Here's where we are in the permitting process — making significant strides because of these folks and how fast they're processing things,” Smith told residents at Wednesday’s Lahaina community meeting. “I was just talking to 4Leaf, and that number 30 is actually 31 because he just gave someone a certificate of occupancy today. So that's really, really cool.”

Amid applause from those gathered, he said two to three homes a week are reaching the completion process.

“So that's phenomenal,” he added.

An additional 300-plus permit requests are being processed at the moment — about half of those are residential and the other half are for non-residential structures. In Lahaina, 270 homes are currently under construction.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesHousing
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories