Honolulu EMS responds to multiple firework-related injuries on New Year's Eve

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 1, 2026 at 2:14 PM HST
Fireworks in Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu, shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, 2026
At least seven people were hurt with suspected fireworks injuries in five separate incidents on Oʻahu this New Year's Eve.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported six patients in serious condition to various hospitals. EMS believed they were injured by illegal fireworks due to the nature of their injuries.

EMS treated a 7-year-old girl for burns around 10:30 p.m. in Kāneʻohe. She was taken to a hospital.

After midnight, EMS responded again to Kāneʻohe to treat two women in their 60s. Both were taken to the hospital. A man in his 60s was also injured but declined emergency transportation.

In Waipio, a 48-year-old man received a head injury and was transported to a hospital.

EMS also transferred a 25-year-old male from a healthcare facility on the Leeward coast to a trauma facility. He had firework injuries to the extremities and was in serious condition.

Shortly before 3 a.m., EMS transferred a 22-year-old female from a healthcare facility to a trauma hospital. She had a suspected firework injury to the face.
