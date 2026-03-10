Rain and thunderstorms forecast into the weekend

A powerful Kona storm is forecast to move east across the islands from Tuesday through Saturday, bringing possible flooding, windy conditions and thunderstorms.

Kauaʻi and Oʻahu are already under a flood watch. Maui Nui and Hawaiʻi Island are expected to join the flood watch on Wednesday morning and evening, respectively.

Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainage systems. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.

A flood watch is not the same thing as a flood warning. A warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.

The National Weather Service said the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms and more widespread flash flooding due to rain will increase late in the week and into the weekend.

A high wind watch has been issued for Maui's Haleakalā and the Big Island summits from Thursday night through Sunday afternoon.

Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui Nui residents can track Hawaiian Electric power outages here. Kauaʻi residents can track KIUC outages here.

