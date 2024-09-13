Attorney general releases 2nd investigation report into the deadly Lahaina wildfire

The state attorney general’s office has released the second phase of a highly anticipated report on last year’s devastating Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.

Experts from the UL's Fire Safety Research Institute assisted in developing the analysis, which contains information about the state and county’s response to the disaster and provides recommendations to mitigate failings in future wildfire events.

The report describes a series of policy mishaps regarding vegetation management, lack of pre-planning from key agencies, congested roadways and communication breakdown between stakeholders.

It does not, however, determine the cause of the Lahaina fire. The state attorney general's office has left that responsibility to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to the Phase 2 report, the ATF investigation continues and has not determined a release date.

Read the full report below, or click here to open a new window.

Key takeaways

A running theme throughout the Phase 2 report is the lack of pre-planning for wildfire events and a broad underestimation of wildfire risks.

Vegetation played a crucial role in the Lahaina wildfires.

“There were limited-to-no active wildland vegetative fuels management efforts in the vicinity of Lahaina’s urban areas before Aug. 8, 2023, leaving the majority of vegetation to grow unimpeded and dense due to steady build-up over long time scales,” the report stated.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Grass rooted in dry soil is seen in Lahaina, Maui, on July 18, 2024.

For example, one parcel of impacted area was managed by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources — and had no record of any vegetation management.

Subdivisions in the area had “very little if any” defensible space — a buffer cleared of flammable debris — between structures. That was with a few exceptions, such as a newer development built about five years ago and Launiupoko, which was working on vegetation reduction with the Firewise USA program.

Large private lands that were once used for farming went unused, unmanaged and fallow.

Communication efforts

Another issue highlighted in the report was the breakdown in communication between Maui Police Department, Maui Emergency Management Agency, Maui Fire Department, Hawaiian Electric Company and the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

“The Incident Command Systems were ill-prepared to scale up in response to the increasing demands of the wildfire incident,” the report explained.

“This lack of readiness and coordination left responders struggling with the dynamic and rapidly escalating conditions of the Lahaina P.M. fire, highlighting critical gaps in both preparedness and response coordination across the agencies involved.”

AP / Maui Police Department This image provided by the Maui Police Department shows police body camera footage taken the day a wildfire tore through Lahaina town on Aug. 8, 2023. (Maui Police Department via AP)

The report recommended that plans be developed between departments for wildfire response and that officials update processes for information sharing between local and state emergency management agencies.

It also suggested that MEMA better define roles and responsibilities for staff members and that HECO be included and present at the incident command post.

Communication with the public was also scrutinized in the report. About 87% of people said they did not receive a text notification from the county about the high winds.

Out of five emergency sirens located along the coastline of the Lahaina fire, only two were operable at the time.

Moving forward

The Phase 2 report suggests native ecosystem restoration and active agricultural use for long-term risk reduction. It recommends that policymakers increase funding for vegetative management and consider penalizing agricultural landowners who do not actively use their land or practice proper management.

In terms of evacuation, the report addressed how town parking should be corrected to avoid narrow streets where cars are parked on both sides. During the fire, debris made many roads impassable, and old sugar cane roads became crucial alternative evacuation routes.

MPD did not include a pre-plan for evacuation in Lahaina. The report states that at 6:15 p.m. all officers not engaged in traffic posts were recalled to the station to address lack of coordination and accountability.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m., where officials will answer questions about the Phase 2 report.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.