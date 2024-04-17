Read the attorney general's investigation into the deadly Lahaina wildfire

The first phase of a highly anticipated report from Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez and UL’s Fire Safety Research Institute includes a comprehensive timeline of the Lahaina fire response on Aug. 8 and the days immediately following.

In the coming days, the HPR news team will bring you stories about how the report impacts local government, Hawaiʻi's main electric utility, and the community.

In August 2023, a series of wildfires burned Maui during a windstorm — including one that killed 101 people in the historic town of Lahaina and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

The report, one of several from government agencies, could help officials understand exactly what happened when the wind-whipped fire overtook Lahaina, destroying roughly 3,000 properties and causing more than $5.5 billion in estimated damage, according to state officials.

Ashley Mizuo / HPR Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez presents the Lahaina fire investigation by the Fire Safety Research Institute with FSRI Vice President and Executive Director Steve Kerber sitting on the left. (April 17, 2024)

“FSRI’s goal was to thoroughly document the facts around this tragic event to allow for subsequent analysis and lessons learned. While the phase one report does not analyze causation, it lays the critical foundation for examining the policies, practices, preparedness, and response that will ultimately improve public safety and resilience against similar fire disasters," said Steve Kerber, FSRI vice president and executive director, in a statement.

Lopez said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Maui Fire and Public Safety Department.

Read the full report below, or click here to open a new window.

The next phase will analyze the data and the role of the fire protection systems, and the third and final report from FSRI will recommend improvements for future fire prevention.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.