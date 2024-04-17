© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Read the attorney general's investigation into the deadly Lahaina wildfire

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published April 17, 2024 at 11:04 AM HST
This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Wildfires in Hawaiʻi fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures in areas including historic Lahaina town, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday, and rescuers pulled a dozen people escaping smoke and flames from the ocean.
Zeke Kalua
/
County of Maui
This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass on Aug. 8, 2023.

The first phase of a highly anticipated report from Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez and UL’s Fire Safety Research Institute includes a comprehensive timeline of the Lahaina fire response on Aug. 8 and the days immediately following.

In the coming days, the HPR news team will bring you stories about how the report impacts local government, Hawaiʻi's main electric utility, and the community.

In August 2023, a series of wildfires burned Maui during a windstorm — including one that killed 101 people in the historic town of Lahaina and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

The report, one of several from government agencies, could help officials understand exactly what happened when the wind-whipped fire overtook Lahaina, destroying roughly 3,000 properties and causing more than $5.5 billion in estimated damage, according to state officials.

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez presents the Lahaina fire investigation by the Fire Safety Research Institute. FSRIVice President and Executive Director
Ashley Mizuo
/
HPR
Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez presents the Lahaina fire investigation by the Fire Safety Research Institute with FSRI Vice President and Executive Director Steve Kerber sitting on the left. (April 17, 2024)

“FSRI’s goal was to thoroughly document the facts around this tragic event to allow for subsequent analysis and lessons learned. While the phase one report does not analyze causation, it lays the critical foundation for examining the policies, practices, preparedness, and response that will ultimately improve public safety and resilience against similar fire disasters," said Steve Kerber, FSRI vice president and executive director, in a statement.

Lopez said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Maui Fire and Public Safety Department.

Read the full report below, or click here to open a new window.

The next phase will analyze the data and the role of the fire protection systems, and the third and final report from FSRI will recommend improvements for future fire prevention.

Links and resources:

FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Aug. 11, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. Maui authorities said Thursday, Sept. 14, that they are planning to start letting residents and business owners make escorted visits to their properties in the restricted Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area later this month. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
2023 Maui fires
A wildfire burned through the town of Lahaina on Maui in August, causing loss of life, property and cultural landmarks. Here are HPR's latest stories on the fires and the ongoing cleanup efforts.

Have a tip or story idea for Hawaiʻi Public Radio? Contact us at news@hawaiipublicradio.org.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesHawaiʻi Attorney GeneralMaui CountyHawaiian Electric Company
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
