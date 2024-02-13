Lahaina man identified as 101st victim of the Aug. 8 wildfire

The death toll from the wildfire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina in August rose to 101 on Tuesday after Maui police confirmed the identity of one new victim, a 76-year-old man.

As of last month, Paul Kasprzycki of Lahaina was one of three people still missing from the Aug. 8 blaze.

Maui police didn’t explain in a news release where his remains were found or how he was identified except to say the discovery was the work of the “cold case detail.”

Police said last week that they had formed the island’s first-ever cold case unit to try to find the remains of the three people who were still missing in the fire. They did not return a call for comment Tuesday.

In a January news release, police said Robert H. Owens and Elmer Lee Stevens were also missing.

Identifying those who perished in the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century has been a long, arduous process. Forensic experts and cadaver dogs have had to sift through ash searching for bodies that were possibly cremated, and authorities collected DNA samples from victims' family members.

The DNA testing allowed officials in September to revise the death toll downward, from 115 to at least 97. The toll rose slightly over the next month as some victims succumbed to their injuries or as police found additional remains.

The 100th victim identified was Sharlene Rabang, 78. She was among those who flew to Oʻahu after the wildfire. Rabang died on Sept. 4.

The victims ranged in age from 7 to 97, but more than two-thirds were in their 60s or older, according to Maui police's list of known victims. Several were residents of a low-income senior apartment complex.

An after-action report released by Maui police earlier this month said 42 people were recovered from inside buildings, 39 outdoors and 15 inside vehicles. One person was found in the ocean. Three others died from fire-related injuries while in a hospital.

Authorities began reopening the burn zone last fall to residents and property owners who lost homes while urging returning residents not to sift through the ashes for fear of raising toxic dust.

Six months after the blaze, about 5,000 displaced residents are still living in hotels or other short-term accommodations around Maui.

Economists have warned that without zoning and other changes, housing costs in already expensive Lahaina could be prohibitively costly for many after rebuilding.

If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for, contact the Maui Police Department.