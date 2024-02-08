A relative of a Tongan family who died in the Lahaina fire shares what gives her strength

The Maui Police Department released a report this week that included information about the 100 Lahaina fire victims and where their remains were found.

The report noted that 15 people were found in their cars, including a Tongan family of four who died in a vehicle near their home: Fa'aoso Tone, Malui'fonua Tone, Salote Tone and Tony Takafua.

It's believed a tree had fallen, blocking their way out to safety. The youngest of that family was Tony, a 7-year-old boy. They were Kalesita Anitema's relatives.

"They stayed together to the end," Anitema said, adding that Salote Tone bravely wanted to remain with her parents, though she could have escaped on foot with her son, Tony.

Anitema works with the Pacific Gateway Center and the Immigrant Resource Center. Ever since the Aug. 8 wildfires, she has been key to helping the Tongan community.

The Conversation talked to Anitema earlier this week about the loss of her loved ones — but also about what has given her strength and pride to be a part of the Pacific Island community.

"They have to rebuild their entire lives from ground zero, and watching them do that and still see them have love for everyone else, and understand everyone else's situation and rebuild together — it gives me hope. And yeah, it teaches me a lot of humility," Anitema said. "Seeing the Tongan culture flourish as well, while they're trying to rebuild, it's beautiful."

When asked if there was anything she wanted to say to owners of West Maui homes and vacation rentals, Anitema said, "Please keep helping."

"Being a landlord here, owning a parcel of land here, especially near the west side where a lot of people are looking for homes at this point and not sharing that — everyone has to make a living, we get that — but I feel like we're not asking to open up your home for like, you know, 20 years, don't give a 20-year lease, at least for like just a year, please," she said. "Take care of your community and the community will take care of you. So please, kōkua."

Families of those who lost loved ones were invited to attend a multi-faith gathering Thursday at the Lahaina Civic Center starting at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The county said media would not be present.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 8, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Sophia McCullough adapted this story for the web.