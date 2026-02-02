Hawaii Water Service requests rate increase for Kapalua, Maui

Hawaii Water Service Company, which provides water and wastewater services in Kapalua, Maui, is requesting a rate increase. The state Public Utilities Commission is holding a public hearing Monday night in Lahaina.

The company last raised its rates 16 years ago. The company says that since then, its operating costs have increased and it has made capital improvements to its systems.

It's asking the commission for a revenue increase of over $2 million. It’s also requesting to pass power costs and the cost of water it purchases from the Maui Land and Pineapple watershed on to customers.

This hearing is limited to Hawaii Water’s request for a rate increase. The PUC stresses it will not address the broader, ongoing dispute about water management in Kapalua, about which the commission does not have authority to determine.

The hearing will be held in person Feb. 2 at the Maui Preparatory Academy at 6 p.m. The meeting is also accessible virtually on Webex. The hearing will also livestream on the commission’s YouTube channel.

Written comments may be submitted online on the commission’s website, by email to puc@hawaii.gov or mail to: Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission, 465 S. King Street #103, Honolulu, HI 96813. Comments should reference Docket No. 2025-0220.