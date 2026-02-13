© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maui restaurant owners serve up their cheesy love story

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published February 13, 2026 at 3:13 PM HST
Michele di Bari, left, and Qiana di Bari, right the owners of Sale Pepe in Lahaina, Maui.
Courtesy of Sale Pepe
Qiana di Bari, left, Michele di Bari, right, are the owners of Sale Pepe in Lahaina, Maui.

One of the first restaurants to rebuild in Lahaina after being destroyed in the 2023 fires was a popular Italian joint by the name of Sale Pepe.

The head chef was recently recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist. If that weren't reason enough to speak to chef Michele di Bari and owner-operator Qiana di Bari, HPR learned the two had a love story perfect for Valentine's Day.

The couple has been together for 20 years and married for 15. They met in New York, where Michele ran 10 restaurants and Qiana managed musical talent, including A Tribe Called Quest and Q-Tip. They shared their love story with The Conversation and gave some advice for other Hawaiʻi couples.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
