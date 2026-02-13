Maui restaurant owners serve up their cheesy love story

One of the first restaurants to rebuild in Lahaina after being destroyed in the 2023 fires was a popular Italian joint by the name of Sale Pepe.

The head chef was recently recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist. If that weren't reason enough to speak to chef Michele di Bari and owner-operator Qiana di Bari, HPR learned the two had a love story perfect for Valentine's Day.

The couple has been together for 20 years and married for 15. They met in New York, where Michele ran 10 restaurants and Qiana managed musical talent, including A Tribe Called Quest and Q-Tip. They shared their love story with The Conversation and gave some advice for other Hawaiʻi couples.

