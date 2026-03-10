Kaimukī butcher-bakery owners share path to James Beard nomination

Nine Hawaiʻi chefs and restaurants have made it to the semifinalist round for the 2026 James Beard Awards, also known as the "Oscars" of the restaurant industry.

HPR previously featured local James Beard semifinalists Bao Tran from Giovedì in Chinatown and Michele di Bari from Sale Pepe in Lahaina, Maui.

The Local General Store, a popular Kaimukī butcher and bakery, also made the list, receiving its second nomination for outstanding bakery. HPR met with owners Harley Tunac and Jason Chow to learn more about their path to the nomination.

The finalists will be chosen at the end of March, and the winners will be announced in June.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 10, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.