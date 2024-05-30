What to know about HECO's plan to shut off power when wildfire risk is high

Hawaiian Electric is launching a Public Safety Power Shutoff program on July 1. Customers living in areas that experience frequent windstorms and droughts could have their power cut off when dry conditions prove hazardous.

Here's what we know about HECO's plan so far:



Why is HECO launching this program?

The utility is taking this step as a wildfire prevention measure. Energized lines can blow over or be knocked down during high winds, and sparks from those lines may ignite surrounding dry vegetation.

When will a Public Safety Power Shutoff event occur?

The launch of the Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, program doesn't promise that a shutoff event will occur. HECO said it will only take steps to turn off power if the state experiences hazardous fire weather conditions. That could happen multiple times a year, or not at all.

HECO's Senior Vice President Colton Ching said the utility will consider several criteria — including wind speeds of 45 to 50 mph or higher, low humidity levels and drought conditions — when deciding to call a power shutoff.

Ching added that decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis. A Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service does not automatically mean that a PSPS event will be initiated.

Who will be affected?

HECO has released maps that show where PSPS events may occur on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and throughout Maui County. The utility estimates that about 48,100 customers live in these high-risk areas.

These maps will likely be updated in the future to include more communities, but HECO Vice President Jim Kelly said that no changes are planned for 2024.

1 of 3 — psps-map-oahu.jpg Areas on Oʻahu that may be subject to a Public Safety Power Shutoff. HECO 2 of 3 — psps-map-maui-county.jpg Areas in Maui County that may be subject to a Public Safety Power Shutoff. HECO 3 of 3 — psps-map-hawaii-island.jpg Areas on Hawaiʻi Island that may be subject to a Public Safety Power Shutoff. HECO

How long will a PSPS event last?

Kelly said that power would likely be off for at least six hours and could remain off for as long as three days. Once hazardous weather conditions have passed, HECO will need to send out ground crews to confirm that the lines are safe to re-energize. That process could take anywhere from a few hours to a day.

How will HECO notify customers that the power is going to be shut off?

HECO will send out alerts via email, phone calls, texts and social media. All customers are asked to make sure their information on file is up to date before July 1. Customers are also encouraged to download the utility's mobile app to receive push notifications.

The utility said it will try to alert customers 24 to 48 hours ahead of time but cannot guarantee advanced notice as weather conditions may change quickly.



How should customers prepare?

Emergency management officials are urging people to prepare for power outages the same way they would prepare for a natural disaster.

Without power for refrigeration, perishable food may spoil. It is recommended to keep several days' worth of shelf-stable goods on hand.

Customers are also advised to keep a supply of drinkable water. Most of Hawaiʻi's water infrastructure relies on electricity to pump water out of the ground, and in some places, taps could run dry after a day without power.

Krista Rados / HPR A downed powerline in Lahaina on October 19, 2023. HECO plans to shut off power during high wildfire conditions as part of its new PSPS program, beginning July 1.

Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau said water officials are working to deploy backup generators at pumping stations in vulnerable areas. He asked customers to conserve water as much as possible in the case of a PSPS event.

Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, advises residents to have a way to keep their phones charged for three to four days in order to receive emergency communications.

What if I rely on electricity to power personal medical equipment?

Ireland said that customers who need electricity for medical devices, such as at-home dialysis machines or ventilators, especially need to be prepared if the power turns off.

"Whether it's a generator or a plan to relocate," Ireland said. "Those plans are very important."

HECO is working to collect more data on which of its customers are medically vulnerable to ensure they can get timely communications about power shutoff events. But ultimately, the onus to prepare is on the individual.

"Right now … the best we can do is to make sure that they're not surprised, that they can make arrangements ahead of time," Kelly said. "That's the main thing."



What if there's an emergency during a power outage?

Police departments and first responder services have backup generators and portable mobile radio repeaters for communications that are regularly tested. If there's an emergency during a power outage, residents will still be able to call 911.

