Waikīkī crime rates decline in first year of Safe and Sound program, HPD says

While its world-renowned beaches and shopping attract those from near and far, Waikīkī is also known for its sprawling crime and growing homeless population.

The Safe and Sound Waikīkī initiative is entering its second year as a partnership between the City and County of Honolulu, nonprofits and the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney to restrict repeat criminal offenders from the area and establish routes for care.

Nonprofits like the Institute for Human Services act as support services to help those with mental health emergencies and find them housing.

"We are convinced there is something about this area Waikīkī where you have thousands of visitors, military, local people, it's a mix, it's active," Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said Tuesday.

He said Waikīkī, like downtown Oʻahu's Chinatown, are major sites of crime. But the Honolulu Police Department reported that crime is down in most categories throughout Waikīkī.

From September 2022 to the end of August this year, assault cases decreased by 4%; burglary cases by 31%; criminal property damage by 35%; and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle down by 28%.

Honolulu City Council / Facebook Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters speaks at last year's press conference for the Safe and Sound Waikīkī initiative on Sept. 6, 2022.

On the other hand, HPD reported that disorderly conduct increased by 37%.

HPD Acting Lt. Blake Arita said that's due to more proactive enforcement by officers and citizens being more compliant.

"We have seen overall improvements to our Waikīkī parks, streets and sidewalks, which has brightened the overall Waikīkī atmosphere," Arita said. "But for us, with all these improvements, you know, it's just the beginning."

The Waikīkī Business Improvement District has hired two coordinators, one to monitor Safe and Sound Waikīkī, and another to work with the Institute for Human Services to lead homeless outreach efforts in the area.

WBID President and Executive Director Trevor Abarzua said this marks a forward path in the program.

"We'll be focusing on the 'sound' portion of Safe and Sound in year two and how can we help these people that are severely mentally ill that are houseless and that are desperate need of assistance here in the district," Abarzua said.

To help supplement crime-fighting efforts in Waikīkī, the city hired private security, which Mayor Rick Blangiardi said they're looking to extend the contract "for as long as we can."

"We know that they've been highly effective right now," he said. The private security works from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., many being off-duty officers. "It's made a difference."