This Waikiki storefront violates anti-billboard laws, city says

An advertisement in Waikiki is grabbing people's attention, but not for reason the business may have hoped.

A two-story storefront on the corner of Lewers St. and Kalākaua Ave. is currently covered with signs for the temporary Christian Dior designer fashion store.

Hawaiʻi has some of the toughest anti-billboard laws in the country. The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting issued a notice of violation to the store on July 6, requiring that it remove Dior logos and signs.

However, they did not ask Dior to remove the entire canvas of clothing on display.

Catherine Cruz / HPR The store sits on the corner of Lewers St. and Kalākaua Ave.

Winston Welch, executive director of The Outdoor Circle , said he hopes the city will take a closer look at the situation.

He explained that billboards disrupt the natural environment and block views of the island.

"It's not just ugly, but … it's designed to be distracting for motorists, and we know that has really tragic consequences a lot of the time," Welch said.

"We gain a lot when we remove these illegal signs around the whole state."

A city spokesperson said Dior has until Thursday to make the changes.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.