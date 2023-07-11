© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

This Waikiki storefront violates anti-billboard laws, city says

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM HST
The
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The sign wraps around two sides of the Waikiki building.

An advertisement in Waikiki is grabbing people's attention, but not for reason the business may have hoped.

A two-story storefront on the corner of Lewers St. and Kalākaua Ave. is currently covered with signs for the temporary Christian Dior designer fashion store.

Hawaiʻi has some of the toughest anti-billboard laws in the country. The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting issued a notice of violation to the store on July 6, requiring that it remove Dior logos and signs.

However, they did not ask Dior to remove the entire canvas of clothing on display.

The store sits on the corner of Lewers St. and Kalākaua Ave.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The store sits on the corner of Lewers St. and Kalākaua Ave.

Winston Welch, executive director of The Outdoor Circle, said he hopes the city will take a closer look at the situation.

He explained that billboards disrupt the natural environment and block views of the island.

"It's not just ugly, but … it's designed to be distracting for motorists, and we know that has really tragic consequences a lot of the time," Welch said.

"We gain a lot when we remove these illegal signs around the whole state."

A city spokesperson said Dior has until Thursday to make the changes.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Waikiki
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
