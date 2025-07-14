Diamond Head resumes normal hours after rockfall project

Diamond Head State Monument resumed normal visiting hours Monday after contractors completed a months-long rockfall mitigation project.

Visitors will have full access to the monument from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except for Christmas and New Year's. Nonresident reservations can be made up to 30 days in advance.

The project began earlier this year and was completed ahead of schedule.

The work focused on stabilizing loose rocks around the Kahala Tunnel entering Diamond Head.

“We’re grateful to our visitors and the community for their patience during this important safety project,” said Aileen Utterdyke, president and CEO of Pacific Historic Parks, in a news release. “Completing the work ahead of schedule allows everyone to enjoy Diamond Head’s iconic views and rich history without disruption to those visiting.”

