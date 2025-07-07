Local hospitality consultant talks Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority revamp

We are dealing with global political tensions and worries about rising costs, with all this on-again, off-again tariff talk. If that wasn't enough, the dysfunction at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority has triggered a reboot and a new governance structure. Can we get back on track again?

We heard from Keith Vieira, the former Starwood Resorts executive now with the tourism consulting firm KV & Associates. He shared his hopes and fears about what’s ahead.

Gov. Josh Green is in the process of selecting new members for what is now an advisory board. Can the HTA find its way back? And what to do about marketing and management? Should we go back to using more hotel room tax to market the islands? And why can't there be better enforcement of illegal short-term rentals in our neighborhoods?

This story aired on The Conversation on July 7, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.