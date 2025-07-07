© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local hospitality consultant talks Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority revamp

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 7, 2025 at 2:46 PM HST
Keith Vieira.
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Keith Vieira

We are dealing with global political tensions and worries about rising costs, with all this on-again, off-again tariff talk. If that wasn't enough, the dysfunction at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority has triggered a reboot and a new governance structure. Can we get back on track again?

We heard from Keith Vieira, the former Starwood Resorts executive now with the tourism consulting firm KV & Associates. He shared his hopes and fears about what’s ahead.

Gov. Josh Green is in the process of selecting new members for what is now an advisory board. Can the HTA find its way back? And what to do about marketing and management? Should we go back to using more hotel room tax to market the islands? And why can't there be better enforcement of illegal short-term rentals in our neighborhoods?

This story aired on The Conversation on July 7, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation TourismHawaiʻi Tourism Authority
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
