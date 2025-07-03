Efforts underway to reorganize Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority amid governor's request for a new board

There has been a lot of finger-pointing about what is and isn't being done at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

HPR talked to Jimmy Tokioka, the director of the state Department of Business and Economic Development and Tourism, about the next steps in the reorganization of HTA. He shared that efforts are underway not only to select a new board but also a new CEO.

