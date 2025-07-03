© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give to HPR and keep local support firmly rooted. The greater our local support, the greater our strength and resilience to serve you and future generations. Tap to get started.

Efforts underway to reorganize Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority amid governor's request for a new board

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:46 PM HST
FILE - People take to the waves on Waikīkī Beach on June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132414 AP
FILE - People take to the waves on Waikīkī Beach on June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

There has been a lot of finger-pointing about what is and isn't being done at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

HPR talked to Jimmy Tokioka, the director of the state Department of Business and Economic Development and Tourism, about the next steps in the reorganization of HTA. He shared that efforts are underway not only to select a new board but also a new CEO.

Deputy Attorney General John Cole, left, joined the table with Todd Apo, HTA board chair, and Caroline Anderson, HTA interim president and CEO.
Local News
State lawmakers grill Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority as it faces restructuring
Mark Ladao

This story aired on The Conversation on July 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi Tourism AuthorityTourismDBEDT
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories