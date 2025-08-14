Hawaiʻi airports begin adding dedicated family security lanes, phone navigation apps

Recent improvements at Hawaiʻi airports aim to make the experience more convenient for travelers.

One addition is a dedicated security lane for traveling families at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

It’s part of the Transportation Security Administration’s “Families on the Fly” initiative to speed up the security process at airports. A handful of airports across the U.S. are also participating in the program.

“The benefits of this lane for families include shorter lines and passengers receiving hands-on help from TSA officers to assist with ... carry-on bags and strollers and things of that nature,” said Nanea Vasta, the TSA’s federal security director for all airports in the Pacific.

Vasta added that the dedicated lane “can help lessen the congestion across the airport and other security lanes as well, resulting in an improved passenger throughput and a better traveling experience for families and all travelers alike.”

The family lane is currently only in Terminal 2, which mainly houses check-in services for non-Hawaiian Airlines passengers, but there are plans to expand the lane service to Terminal 1.

The Terminal 2 lane opened in late July. Travelers with children under 12 years old only need to get in the dedicated family lane at the airport to participate.

The state Department of Transportation also announced two airport wayfinding phone apps to help travelers navigate the Honolulu airport as well as Līhuʻe Airport on Kauaʻi.

HPR A screenshot of the Honolulu airport app in the Apple App Store on Aug. 14, 2025.

The apps can estimate travelers' locations and help them find check-in services, security checkpoints, restrooms, airport restaurants, and other points of interest.

“Our goal is very simple — get people through the lines as quickly as possible, as seamless as possible and as pleasantly as possible. And thanks to the TSA for making that happen. We want everyone to come to the airport, relax, enjoy, take advantage of our many restaurants,” said Curt Otaguro, the department’s deputy director for airports, who also noted the terminal’s cultural gardens and other displays that travelers can visit.

The apps can be found in Google Play and the Apple App Store by searching “HNL Airport” for Honolulu, and “LIH Airport” for Kauaʻi.

Officials said an app for Maui's Kahului Airport is being planned.