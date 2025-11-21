Kauaʻi utility's wildfire mitigation plan needs improvement, report finds

The state Consumer Advocate says some areas of Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative's wildfire mitigation plan need work.

The Consumer Advocate, which represents the interests of ratepayers in utility matters, hired the outside consulting firm Jensen Hughes to review the plan. According to their findings, the utility's vegetation management program needs critical improvement.

The experts recommended that KIUC develop a tracking system for hazardous trees that allows community members to report trees that are causing concern.

They also suggested that the energy co-op establish a system that prioritizes vegetation management in the highest risk areas, as well as inspections after major weather events.

The analysis called on the utility to develop better data on what parts of its infrastructure may have ignited fires in the past or pose a fire risk in the future.

KIUC's wildfire mitigation plan is under review by the Public Utilities Commission.

Based on these findings, the Consumer Advocate is asking the commission to move the plan forward on the condition that KIUC addresses these concerns.

The Consumer Advocate noted that adopting additional wildfire mitigation measures may "be costly for a utility of KIUC's size" and expressed a willingness to work with the utility to develop some of the plan's components.

The Consumer Advocate made a similar recommendation to the Public Utilities Commission with regard to Hawaiian Electric’s formal Wildfire Safety Strategy. The same expert consultants said the HECO plan fell short when it came to its wildfire risk maps and modeling of wildfire hazards.

KIUC initially had until Nov. 14 to respond to the Consumer Advocate's statement of position. The utility was granted more time to file its response, which is now expected by Nov. 26.

