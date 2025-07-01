© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give to HPR and keep local support firmly rooted. The greater our local support, the greater our strength and resilience to serve you and future generations. Tap to get started.

How the HTA began and where it's going next

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 1, 2025 at 2:25 PM HST
A Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference in 2013.
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
A Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference in 2013.

This week we are turning the spotlight on the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA).

The agency is officially back under the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and no longer a quasi-separate agency. HTA became a separate entity in 1998, under Governor Ben Cayetano.

The idea was born from a task force that he assembled to lift Hawaiʻi's economy out of the doldrums. We talked to the governor about those origins.

We also spoke with Rick Egged, who served as head of the office of state planning under Gov. Cayetano back in the 90’s. He is now the head of the Waikīkī Improvement Association so he brings that long view to the table. Egged is optimistic about building on the last 27 years of the work accomplished under the HTA.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 1, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi Tourism AuthorityTourismEconomy
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories