© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Maui mayor untangles rumors about communication with first responders and public

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published September 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM HST
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen offers remakes related to the Maui wildfire disaster in a video message on Aug. 31, 2023.
County of Maui
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen offers remakes related to the Maui wildfire disaster in a video message on Aug. 31, 2023.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen says an investigation into county operations during the West Maui wildfires will be conducted at a later date.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen stands before U.S. President Joe Biden and other state officials to deliver updates on Aug. 20, 2023.
County of Maui
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen stands before U.S. President Joe Biden and other state officials to deliver updates on Aug. 20, 2023.

"My team and I have been deeply and heavily focused on response decisions and activities," Bissen said. "In the past 24 days, I have not spent time looking back in detail and instead of putting energy on day-to-day needs, and supporting evolving response efforts."

Bissen addressed residents Thursday evening as he reported a timeline of events, including where he and key county officials were at the time of the fire, which has been routinely brought up during media press conferences without clear answers.

"My nearly four decades in law has taught me to not guess it answers to questions, and I spoke plainly and truthfully when asked at a press conference about recollecting what happened on Aug. 8," Bissen said. "As this seems to be of interest, I should have offered more in my comments about what occurred on the day of the disaster, and I want to be clear and repeat that I had been present in our emergency operating center since Aug. 7."

Bissen said the "severe gravity of the impact was not clear in the initial hours" of the wildfires on Aug. 8, because of limited communication with first responders.

"At that time, the degree and magnitude was still unknown as the situation unfolded," Bissen said.

In upcountry Maui, the Kula fire destroyed numerous area homes. Maui County firefighters were still on the scene Friday night.
Local News
Concerns over state's emergency housing proclamation heighten after fire displaces thousands
Sabrina Bodon

"I had learned that there were many of our own emergency crews battling conditions, and working to help our community in the midst of the crisis, who themselves had lost their homes and prayed that their own families were safe. And those are individuals that were working in the EOC (emergency operations center) at the time, not in the field," he said.

He clarified that he first became aware of fatalities on Aug. 9, "which I shared
with the lieutenant governor's team. The realization that we had lost lives was devastating."

More than 115 individuals died during the wildfires, and 388 remain on the FBI’s unaccounted-for list.

Mayor Bissen walks with FEMA officials through Lāhainā on Aug. 11, 2023.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Mayor Bissen walks with FEMA officials through Lāhainā on Aug. 11, 2023.

County response to the fires in Upcounty and Lāhainā have raised questions, many about the roles of the mayor and former Maui Emergency Agency Herman Andaya, who was on Oʻahu at an emergency management conference the day of the fire.

Andaya resigned citing health in the early days following the fires after his work experience came under question.

Andaya was replaced with interim administrator Darryl Oliveira, the former head of Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense. He relocated from Hilo late last month to take up the Maui post.

Local News
Researchers study 'Firefighter Syndrome' to understand the effects of chronic stress
Russell Subiono

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began the process of removing hazardous material from Lāhainā earlier this week after the team finished clean-up in Upcountry.

The County of Maui will launch a website next week offering information on how residents and business owners may return to Lāhainā.

"After the EPA removes hazardous materials, such as oil, car and lithium batteries,
pesticides, paints and solvents. building inspectors will then make a determination on the safety of the structures and the immediate environment. Following that, property owners and business owners will follow a process to gain access."

More than 2,000 structures were damaged during the West Maui wildfires more than three weeks ago.

Tags
Local News MauiLahaina firesRichard Bissen
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is Hawaiʻi Public Radio's government reporter. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
See stories by Sabrina Bodon
Related Stories